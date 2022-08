Mobile firms breaking promises on roaming fees post-Brexit, warns Martin Lewis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

In call for tougher rules, consumer rights champion says phone networks cannot be trusted to self-regulatePhone networks are taking advantage of post-Brexit deregulation to baffle customers into racking up large roaming bills on EU holidays, consumer rights champion Martin Lewis has warned.At the end of June, a range of consumer protections that had been introduced after Brexit expired. As a result, phone networks are no longer required to send customers a message with pricing details when they begin roaming, nor to cap the maximum data roaming fees that can be charged monthly. Networks also no longer need to provide protections against inadvertent roaming. Continue reading...