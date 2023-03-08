Mobile Health, Inc. Announces Industry Veteran Paul Martino as New Board Member

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, Inc., a leading digital health & wellbeing company, is excited to announce that industry veteran and Co-Founder of VillageMD, Paul Martino, will be joining the company's Board of Directors. Prior to co-founding VillageMD, Martino was a career health plan executive, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Innovation at Anthem.

Paul is a well-known industry thought leader and has been a pioneer in the field of Value-Based Primary Care. As Co-Founder of VillageMD, he saw the opportunity early on and helped to build the company into the largest Value-Based Primary Care company in the country. His experience and knowledge will be invaluable to Mobile Health as we continue to innovate and grow in the digital health and wellbeing space.

"We are thrilled to have Paul join our Board of Directors," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth in the digital health and wellbeing market. We are confident that Paul's leadership and industry expertise will help us to continue to provide the highest level of service and support to our clients and to drive innovation in the digital health and wellbeing space."

Paul Martino, added "I'm excited to join the board of Mobile Health who has the unique ability to engage previously difficult to engage patients/members in a way that facilitates commitment to their health. I look forward to working with the team and helping them to achieve their goals and reach their full potential."

