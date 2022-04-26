Mobile Health Reinvents The One-Stop Respiratory Protection Hub For Employers

Mobile Health's RespiratorFitTest.com delivers a library of solutions and guidance to meet respirator fit testing regulations faster and easier than ever.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health reinvents RespiratorFitTest.com, showcasing their position as the only provider to offer multi-solution respirator fit testing. Not only does the site go in-depth on their comprehensive solutions, but it's also a hub for information on OSHA compliance and respiratory protection programs.

SHAKING UP OLD CONVENTIONS

OSHA respiratory protection standard 29 CFR 1910.134 is a lengthy, long-standing regulation, yet there are few solutions and resources in the market to understand what it means and how to maintain compliance. Mobile Health sifts through the jargon and lengthy documents to give employers clear guidance and ready-to-go services to execute their respiratory protection program. From common respirator fit testing questions to record-keeping protocols, Mobile Health has made RespiratorFitTest.com a library of resources that better equip employers to make informed decisions on protecting their staff.

"RespiratorFitTest.com is agile, comprehensive, and modern just like our respirator fit testing services," said Dave Schramm, Mobile Health Chief Marketing Officer. "We've taken our experiences, findings, and best practices, bottled that up, and turned it into something we know our partners need."

Mobile Health fulfills old OSHA standards in a brand-new way ─ employers can have the on-site fit testing team sent to their location, they can schedule next-day appointments at Mobile Health's 6,500+ nationwide clinics, or perform fit testing themselves through the self-administered Mobile Health FIT KIT™. RespiratorFitTest.com showcases each solution and the ability to pair OSHA-required online medical evaluations for a complete respiratory protection plan.

