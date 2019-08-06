Mobile Mini to Attend Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day on Thursday, August 15th

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MINI) today announced that its President & COO, Kelly Williams, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Van Welch will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day on Thursday, August 15th at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

To schedule a one on one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Mobile Mini, Inc. will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the "Investor Relations” page of www.mobilemini.com.

About Mobile Mini, Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions, and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S. Mobile Mini is included on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes and the S&P Small Cap Index. For more information visit www.mobilemini.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005557/en/