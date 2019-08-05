Mobile Pixels' TRIO Moves to InDemand After Wildly Successful Kickstarter Campaign

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., August 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile Pixels team completed its second Kickstarter campaign for TRIO and TRIO Pro, the ultimate multi-screen laptop accessory, raising more than $800,000 in 40 days. Building upon the success of their first campaign, DUEX (previously "DUO"), one year ago, the team took customer feedback and improved their product. TRIO and TRIO Pro are the result, and soon customers will be able to use them to maximize productivity on the go.

TRIO and TRIO Pro are lighter and more compact than their sibling, and offer the unique option to clip two additional screens together for a triple screen laptop display.

"After tweaking our design, we're thrilled at the response to the new and improved TRIO," said Jack Yao, founder of Mobile Pixels. "We're working hard to fulfill the orders already placed and can't wait to see people enjoying multiple screens from the coffee shop, airplane or wherever life takes them."

Perfect for workers or gamers who prefer mobility, TRIO and TRIO Pro offer the ideal solution for individuals on the go. For users needing collaborative display options, TRIO and TRIO Pro screens each rotate up to 270° to create the perfect viewing angle for any situation. For added flexibility, users can clip two monitors together at a 180° rotation to form a triangle, which is perfect for group presentations.

Like their predecessor, DUEX, TRIO and TRIO Pro are compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome or Android device via a USB connection and use one cable for both power and data. In addition, TRIO and TRIO Pro come in a sleek, geometric design that adds visual interest and personality to each additional screen.

One of the biggest improvements was to the size and weight of this new product. TRIO and TRIO Pro are more compact and lighter than ever, without sacrificing utility. TRIO is 12.5" and 1.5 pounds and ideal for 13-14" laptops. For bigger devices, TRIO Pro is slightly larger at 14" and weighs about 1.8 pounds. Both models are also energy efficient using less than 4.5W of power. Both TRIO and TRIO Pro features a 1080p high-resolution display with adjustable brightness, so everything appears crystal clear. Because of the success on Kickstarter, pre-orders now will include blue light filters, anti-glare display glass, upgraded kickstands and additional screen protectors and mounting magnets.

TRIO and TRIO Pro are both available to pre-order on Indiegogo's InDemand. TRIO starts at $219, while TRIO Pro starts at $249. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/TRIO.

About Mobile Pixels

Mobile Pixels, is an award-winning startup backed by MIT and Northeastern University. The Massachusetts-based team made up of manufacturing engineers and computer scientists has combined the best technology to create a lightweight portable monitor that increases productivity and makes it easy to work efficiently while traveling. Mobile Pixels aims to give consumers the freedom to swivel the screen freely while adjusting the angle at their discretion. To learn more visit, https://www.mobilepixels.us/.

