Mobile puzzle game 'Disney Pop Town' has launched new contents with 'Frozen 2' IP

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SundayToz (CEO Jeong-Seop Kim, www.sundaytoz.com) today officially announced a contents update featuring 'Frozen 2' IP, for the mobile puzzle game 'Disney Pop Town.'

The new update brings the kingdom of Frozen to a snowy resort in Disney Pop Town. Players will have a unique 'Frozen' experience, as the familiar IPs from the animation are embedded in the new area and puzzle stages. Furthermore, character costumes inspired by the main character Elsa and other popular characters like Olaf, Anna, Queen Idunna, King Agnarr, Gale, Earth Giant and more are available. A total of 13 costumes are available to please both the movie and the game fans.

SundayToz has announced various events starting on November 14th, to celebrate the new 'Disney Pop Town' update. The 'Mini Festival,' which showcases new character costumes, will award all players with Olaf's costume; and provide a chance to win other popular character costumes. The event will run until November 25th. Also, to celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday, a log-in event will run from November 18th to 20th. In the event, players will receive unlimited Hearts, Lucky Tickets, and unlimited Bumpin item at log-in.

Jung HyunLee (PD at SundayToz), in charge of Disney Pop Town's service, has stated "We are hoping that the new update featuring the world-renowned animation's IP, will extend the 'Frozen 2' experience, while providing the fun of puzzle games for both the movie and the game fans."

Disney Pop Town is a mobile puzzle game that has captured people's attention, by reaching over 3 million pre-registrations before its release on the 23rd of last month. The game is continuing to receive great reception from gamers, especially in Asia. With features that are specific to Asia region, such as cute puzzle blocks and costumes, costume management, collection, and level-up system, the game is ranked very high in the 'Free' section of both Google Plays and Apple Appstore.

About SundayToz

Founded in 2009, SundayToz is a Korea-based game distribution and developing company, which provides ten different mobile puzzle games including the Anipang series. SundayToz prides itself as the number one casual game developer in Korea with its casual and puzzle games downloaded over 100 million times. The company, which has previously released We Bare Bears Match3 Repairs based on We Bare Bears characters, will release its new game Disney Pop Town this October.

