14.10.2022 13:42:00
Mobileye IPO: Should You Buy?
Investors have been waiting almost a year for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to file the paperwork to spin off its autonomous vehicle technology business Mobileye, and last month the chipmaker finally filed its prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO).Mobileye makes chips that power cameras and other driver assistance systems for self-driving vehicles, a market that is expected to more than triple in size by 2030. It also offers a software platform that Intel says can enable the "entire stack" of assisted and autonomous driving technologies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
