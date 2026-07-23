Mobileye Aktie

Mobileye für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A119ES / ISIN: NL0010831061

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23.07.2026 15:40:03

Mobileye Q2 Loss Narrows On Reduced Expenses, Raises FY26 Guidance; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, Mobileye Global, Inc. (MBLY), an Israeli company for autonomous driving technologies, reported narrow loss for the second quarter due to reduced expenses, especially in Research and Development. Furthermore, the company raised its full year guidance for fiscal 2026.

On Nasdaq, the shares were trading 7.06 percent lower at $8.16.

Net loss for the period dropped to $21 million, from loss of $47 million in the previous year. Loss per share narrowed to $0.03, from $0.08 in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income, on the other hand, was $155 million or $0.19 per share, while it was $102 million or $0.13 in the previous year. Research and development expenses decreased to $207 million, from $287 million a year ago.

Revenue for the period increased to $508 million, from $506 million in the previous year.

Additionally, the company updated its full year guidance for the fiscal 2026. According to the updated guidance, the revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion, which is higher than the previously announced guidance range of $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Adjusted operating income is projected to be between $325 million and $425 million, which is above the previously announced guidance range of $185 million - $235 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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