|
02.02.2023 11:36:00
Mobileye Was Intel's Star Segment in 2022, but Is Mobileye Stock a Buy?
Share prices of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) are on a tear since they made their debut (again) late in 2022. Parent company Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spun off some of its stake in the autonomous vehicle chip designer into a publicly traded company to raise much-needed cash last year, but it said it still owns 94% of the company. Intel's own tires have been blown out, and there's no immediate relief in sight. Mobileye, meanwhile, was a standout performer for Intel in 2022. With some shares freed from Intel and available for purchase, is Mobileye a worthy investment for 2023 and beyond?Before addressing Mobileye's business directly, we need some chip industry backstory. The semiconductor industry is presently dealing with a slump in sales emanating from a severe dropoff in consumer electronic sales (particularly PCs and laptops). While the market for data center and other enterprise chips is still strong, Intel is in especially sore straits as it has fallen far behind its competitors. It's forecasting a 40% year-over-year decline in revenue to kick off 2023, and it will operate at a steep loss even though that 40% decline should still equate to about $11 billion in quarterly sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mobileye N.V. Reg. shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Mobileye N.V. Reg. shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.