mobilezone acquires Digital Republic and strengthens its MVNO business and enters the IoT market

mobilezone acquires Digital Republic, an online provider for mobile internet (Mobile Virtual Network Operator, MVNO) in Switzerland. Markus Bernhard, CEO of mobilezone Group, says: In just a few years, Digital Republic has become the most digital mobile internet provider in Switzerland. By acquiring Digital Republic, we are expanding our portfolio and consolidate our position as a provider of a comprehensive telecommunication products and services." Marco Arnold and Ali Soy, co-founders and managing directors of Digital Republic, add: "The joint opportunities we see in the Swiss telecoms market are huge. We are very excited to leverage the synergies with mobilezone."

The acquisition of Digital Republic contributes to several strategic priorities of the mobilezone Group. In addition to strengthening its MVNO business, it includes growth and gaining market share, as mobilezone will deliver products related to the "Internet of Things" (IoT) targeting new customer groups. This will also broaden the range of services and boost the recurring revenue from its services business.

Fully digital business model

Digital Republic specialises in a digital offering around the Internet of Things for private and business customers. The company offers various tariff plans for mobile internet for mobile phones, tablets, LTE routers or trackers. The tariffs are always set according to speed. As a result, Digital Republic offers complete mobile subscriptions with data usage, telephony and roaming, as well as simple mobile 5G internet for routers at home or digital nomads. Ordering and processing are fully digital and automated, always with a focus on a positive customer experience. Private and business customers can easily manage the services themselves through a modern customer portal. Digital Republic was also one of the first providers ever in Switzerland to offer eSIMs.

The company also offers corporate customers flexible and easily scalable offerings as well as customised solutions for their IoT devices. IoT is becoming increasingly important in almost all industries. Digital Republic creates the basis for new, innovative business models with smart mobile connectivity.

Digital Republic was founded in 2016 by Ali Soy and Marco Arnold and will continue to be managed by them within the mobilezone Group. For the 2022 financial year, the profitable company expects revenues of CHF 4.5 million. It employs around 20 people and is headquartered in Zurich.