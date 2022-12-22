|
mobilezone acquires Digital Republic and strengthens its MVNO business and enters the IoT market
Rotkreuz, 22 December 2022
mobilezone acquires MVNO Digital Republic AG. This acquisition opens new business areas for the company and strengthens its future.
mobilezone acquires Digital Republic, an online provider for mobile internet (Mobile Virtual Network Operator, MVNO) in Switzerland. Markus Bernhard, CEO of mobilezone Group, says: In just a few years, Digital Republic has become the most digital mobile internet provider in Switzerland. By acquiring Digital Republic, we are expanding our portfolio and consolidate our position as a provider of a comprehensive telecommunication products and services." Marco Arnold and Ali Soy, co-founders and managing directors of Digital Republic, add: "The joint opportunities we see in the Swiss telecoms market are huge. We are very excited to leverage the synergies with mobilezone."
The acquisition of Digital Republic contributes to several strategic priorities of the mobilezone Group. In addition to strengthening its MVNO business, it includes growth and gaining market share, as mobilezone will deliver products related to the "Internet of Things" (IoT) targeting new customer groups. This will also broaden the range of services and boost the recurring revenue from its services business.
Fully digital business model
The company also offers corporate customers flexible and easily scalable offerings as well as customised solutions for their IoT devices. IoT is becoming increasingly important in almost all industries. Digital Republic creates the basis for new, innovative business models with smart mobile connectivity.
Digital Republic was founded in 2016 by Ali Soy and Marco Arnold and will continue to be managed by them within the mobilezone Group. For the 2022 financial year, the profitable company expects revenues of CHF 4.5 million. It employs around 20 people and is headquartered in Zurich.
Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction. Closing is planned for the beginning of January 2023. The purchase price will be financed from the company's own funds and using existing credit lines.
Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
