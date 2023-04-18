mobilezone acquires network operator EN

mobilezone Germany has acquired the network operator ENO telecom GmbH in Germany as of 1 April 2023.

mobilezone Handel GmbH, a mobilezone Group company based in Germany, has acquired the network

operator ENO telecom GmbH from Nordhorn in Germany with effect from 1 April 2023. mobilezone has

acquired the whole business segment, including the sales staff as well as the retailer and network operator

contracts.



We are delighted to be able to strengthen mobilezone handel GmbHs position in the market even more and

expand our B2B business with over 400 new sales partners. We want to take the next step in driving forward

retail digitalisation together, says Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany.



Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.