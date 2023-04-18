|
18.04.2023 11:00:11
mobilezone acquires network operator EN
|
mobilezone holding ag
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Rotkreuz, 18 April 2023
mobilezone Germany has acquired the network operator ENO telecom GmbH in Germany as of
mobilezone Handel GmbH, a mobilezone Group company based in Germany, has acquired the network
Media contact
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 staff at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1610455
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1610455 18.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu mobilezone agmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mobilezone ag
|8,89
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt an Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.