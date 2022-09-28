mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): ESG

mobilezone admitted to sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchange



28.09.2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, 28 September 2022 mobilezone was admitted as one of about 140 companies into the sustainability index of the Swiss stock exchanges SPI ESG and SPI ESG Weighted. The indices introduced at the beginning of February 2022 facilitate more transparency for investors who want to invest in the Swiss shares of companies with a standardized and well-founded sustainability profile. As of 19 September 2022, the shares of the mobilezone Group have been admitted both to the SPI ESG as well as to the SPI ESG Weighted the sustainable counterparts to the leading Swiss index SPI. Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group reports: "We have been pursuing the subject of sustainability for several years, above all in the field of repair and refurbishment of smartphones. Sustainability has been firmly anchored in our strategy for two years. For us, admission to both indices is a confirmation that we are on the right track." In summer 2020, mobilezone approved its sustainability strategy, based on the four pillars of employees, customers, smartphone cycle, and environmental management. Since the reporting period 2020, it has published a sustainability report according to the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). To be admitted to the index, a company has to observe defined ecological, social and ethical standards and, as proof of this, obtain the best possible rating (at least C+) from Inrate, the rating agency determined by the Swiss stock exchange SIX. The index components of the SPI ESG and SPI ESG Weighted are selected based on the SPI index method. The components are weighted according to their free-float market capitalisation. Press release (PDF) Media contact

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.

