mobilezone announces completion of the sale of its German business and sees positive development in the Swiss home market

mobilezone holding ag (“mobilezone”) reports the completion (“closing”) of the sale of its German business (“mobilezone Deutschland”), which was announced on October 8, 2025. Thanks to good business performance in Switzerland, mobilezone expects to achieve its EBIT targets for 2025 in the Swiss home market and looks ahead positively. Due to the sale of the German business, the Group EBIT guidance for 2025 is suspended.

After the German competition authority (“Bundeskartellamt”) approved the sale of mobilezone Deutschland to freenet on November 5, 2025 (see press release), the transaction was completed today. With the closing of the transaction, the entire German mobilezone business is transferred to freenet. Over the 10-year investment period in the German market, mobilezone achieved an attractive return of 162%, and created significant value for mobilezone shareholders therewith. Going forward, mobilezone will focus exclusively on the Swiss home market.

Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag, says: “We are pleased to have completed the transaction and to know our German colleagues are in good hands. We now turn our focus to our Swiss home market. Thanks to the recent positive business performance, we are confident of achieving our increased Swiss annual target announced on August 15 (EBIT margin of 12.5 to 13.0 percent). In addition, we will seize market opportunities in the coming years and further strengthen our position in Switzerland.”

Use of sale proceeds

The proceeds from the sale will be potentially used for inorganic growth in Switzerland and short-term debt reduction. A share buyback program will be reviewed in the near-term future. The sale significantly improves mobilezone’s margin profile at all levels and positively impacts the growth profile of the company. Furthermore, the inflow of funds will result in a net cash position by year-end (net debt as of June 30, 2025: CHF 100 million).

Focus on the home market

With the sale of the German business, mobilezone will now concentrate solely on the Swiss home market. In 2024, mobilezone achieved revenue of CHF 276 million and EBITDA of CHF 37.6 million in Switzerland. The retail business (125 locations in Switzerland) with the strong and well-known “mobilezone” brand forms the foundation for further growth potential. The key strategic areas include recurring revenues from B2B- (“Device as a Service” and fleet management), the MVNO businesses (TalkTalk and Digital Republic), and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). mobilezone is confident it can further expand its market position in these areas and increase profitability in the coming years.

mobilezone confirms targets in the Swiss home market and dividend for the next three years

The Swiss business has developed positively across all areas in recent months. mobilezone is therefore confident of achieving the increased EBIT margin target of 12.5 to 13.0 percent (previously 11.0 to 12.0 percent) in the Swiss home market.

Over the next three years, the EBITDA- and cash flow gap resulting from the sale of the German business will be fully offset through organic and inorganic growth. At the same time, the attractive dividend policy will be continued. By 2028, mobilezone expects EBITDA of around CHF 70 million and plans to maintain a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then.

Adjustment of Swiss organization

Following the sale of mobilezone Deutschland, the leadership structure will change. The previous Group Executive Board with Co-CEOs Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman (until October 31, 2025) and Group CFO Bernhard Mächler (since October 1, 2025) will be replaced by an Executive Management Team. From January 1, 2026, this team will consist of CEO Roger Wassmer, CFO Bernhard Mächler, and COO Lars Keller. The Executive Management Team will be supported by the Leadership Team: Claudio Barandun, Daniel Ringger, Gregor Vogt, Mark Schwarz, Pascal Boll, Stephanie Hunziker, and Thomas Gülünay. Further details on the organization can be found via this link.

Lars Keller (1982, Swiss) has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of mobilezone Switzerland since November 2025. Previously, he was Chief Sales Officer at Salt since 2018. He has extensive leadership experience in Swiss sales operations and has held positions such as Sales Manager at mobilezone and Zebra Fashion AG.

Change in the Board of Directors

After the sale of the German business, Michael Haubrich will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2026. Michael Haubrich has been a member of the Board since 2020. Olaf Swantee, Chairman of the Board, says: “We sincerely thank Michael Haubrich for his commitment and valuable contributions to mobilezone’s strategic development over the past years.”

Further information on future strategic direction and 2026 guidance will be published with the 2025 annual report on March 6, 2026.

