mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
|
29.12.2025 17:45:15
mobilezone announces completion of the sale of its German business and sees positive development in the Swiss home market
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Disposal/Mergers & Acquisitions
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, December 29, 2025
mobilezone holding ag (“mobilezone”) reports the completion (“closing”) of the sale of its German business (“mobilezone Deutschland”), which was announced on October 8, 2025. Thanks to good business performance in Switzerland, mobilezone expects to achieve its EBIT targets for 2025 in the Swiss home market and looks ahead positively. Due to the sale of the German business, the Group EBIT guidance for 2025 is suspended.
After the German competition authority (“Bundeskartellamt”) approved the sale of mobilezone Deutschland to freenet on November 5, 2025 (see press release), the transaction was completed today. With the closing of the transaction, the entire German mobilezone business is transferred to freenet. Over the 10-year investment period in the German market, mobilezone achieved an attractive return of 162%, and created significant value for mobilezone shareholders therewith. Going forward, mobilezone will focus exclusively on the Swiss home market.
Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors of mobilezone holding ag, says: “We are pleased to have completed the transaction and to know our German colleagues are in good hands. We now turn our focus to our Swiss home market. Thanks to the recent positive business performance, we are confident of achieving our increased Swiss annual target announced on August 15 (EBIT margin of 12.5 to 13.0 percent). In addition, we will seize market opportunities in the coming years and further strengthen our position in Switzerland.”
Use of sale proceeds
Focus on the home market
mobilezone confirms targets in the Swiss home market and dividend for the next three years
Over the next three years, the EBITDA- and cash flow gap resulting from the sale of the German business will be fully offset through organic and inorganic growth. At the same time, the attractive dividend policy will be continued. By 2028, mobilezone expects EBITDA of around CHF 70 million and plans to maintain a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then.
Adjustment of Swiss organization
Lars Keller (1982, Swiss) has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of mobilezone Switzerland since November 2025. Previously, he was Chief Sales Officer at Salt since 2018. He has extensive leadership experience in Swiss sales operations and has held positions such as Sales Manager at mobilezone and Zebra Fashion AG.
Change in the Board of Directors
Further information on future strategic direction and 2026 guidance will be published with the 2025 annual report on March 6, 2026.
Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is Switzerland’s leading independent telecommunications specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the Swiss stock exchange SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2252328
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2252328 29-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!