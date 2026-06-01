mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
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01.06.2026 17:45:15
mobilezone completes acquisition of Apfelkiste.ch and retail branding specialist MAREIN
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mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Transaction in Own Shares
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 1 June 2026
The acquisition of AK Group AG by mobilezone, announced on 19 March 2026, was successfully completed («closing») today. As a result of the completion, Pierre Droigk, founder of Apfelkiste.ch, has become the largest individual shareholder of mobilezone. With the completed acquisition, mobilezone considers itself strategically strengthened and well positioned for further development. For the 2026 financial year, mobilezone expects a group EBITDA of CHF 50-57 million.
Closing of the AK Group AG acquisition
Together with Apfelkiste and MAREIN, the mobilezone Group considers itself strongly positioned for the future. The Group, which specialises in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds strong market positions across all relevant channels – retail, e-commerce and B2B. The growth potential in all business areas and the continued focus on recurring revenues will further strengthen mobilezone’s cash generation and margin development over the coming years.
Pierre Droigk becomes largest individual shareholder of mobilezone
mobilezone considers the participation of Pierre Droigk as an important step in strengthening its shareholder structure and as a strong vote of confidence in the future joint potential of mobilezone, Apfelkiste and MAREIN. As communicated on 19 March, Pierre Droigk will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2027 and will actively contribute to the strategic development of the mobilezone Group going forward.
Updated guidance for the 2026 financial year
Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals
About mobilezone
mobilezone holding ltd is the leading company in the Swiss market specialising in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.
mobilezone employs around 700 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Baden, Spreitenbach, Urnäsch and in approximately 125 company-owned shops across Switzerland. The Group, which focuses on telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds leading market positions in Swiss retail with the mobilezone brand, as well as in e-commerce with the platforms Apfelkiste.ch, mobilezone.ch and jusit.ch. mobilezone’s offering (available at POS and online) includes a full range of mobile devices as well as tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet services from all providers. Apfelkiste offers a broad assortment of device accessories, lifestyle and trend products. Further key strategic pillars include the MVNO business (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) with the brands TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the B2B business, and the sustainability-focused “Second Life” business (repairs and refurbished devices) under the jusit brand. MAREIN has comprehensive expertise in trend scouting, private label development and product sourcing. mobilezone’s product offering addresses both private and business customers, with a particular focus on expanding recurring business (“recurring revenue”).
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2337324
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2337324 01-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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