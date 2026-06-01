mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Transaction in Own Shares

mobilezone completes acquisition of Apfelkiste.ch and retail branding specialist MAREIN



01-Jun-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Rotkreuz, 1 June 2026 The acquisition of AK Group AG by mobilezone, announced on 19 March 2026, was successfully completed («closing») today. As a result of the completion, Pierre Droigk, founder of Apfelkiste.ch, has become the largest individual shareholder of mobilezone. With the completed acquisition, mobilezone considers itself strategically strengthened and well positioned for further development. For the 2026 financial year, mobilezone expects a group EBITDA of CHF 50-57 million. Closing of the AK Group AG acquisition

With the closing, the mobilezone Group has become the owner of AK Group AG, which includes the e-commerce platform Apfelkiste.ch as well as MAREIN, a company specialising in retail branding and sourcing. The transaction details disclosed at the time of signing on 19 March 2026 (link), in particular the purchase price of approximately CHF 180 million (enterprise value) paid in cash, have been confirmed. Together with Apfelkiste and MAREIN, the mobilezone Group considers itself strongly positioned for the future. The Group, which specialises in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds strong market positions across all relevant channels – retail, e-commerce and B2B. The growth potential in all business areas and the continued focus on recurring revenues will further strengthen mobilezone’s cash generation and margin development over the coming years. Pierre Droigk becomes largest individual shareholder of mobilezone

As communicated by mobilezone on 24 April 2026 (link), JULE Investment Management AG has acquired a stake in mobilezone as part of the above-mentioned completed transaction. JULE Investment Management AG is a company owned by Pierre Droigk, founder of Apfelkiste.ch. In connection with the closing, it will assume the entire shareholding of Haubrich SE, previously the largest individual shareholder of mobilezone. With a stake representing 5.18% of the outstanding share capital, Pierre Droigk will be the largest individual shareholder of mobilezone. mobilezone considers the participation of Pierre Droigk as an important step in strengthening its shareholder structure and as a strong vote of confidence in the future joint potential of mobilezone, Apfelkiste and MAREIN. As communicated on 19 March, Pierre Droigk will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2027 and will actively contribute to the strategic development of the mobilezone Group going forward. Updated guidance for the 2026 financial year

Based on the full consolidation of Apfelkiste and MAREIN from 1 June 2026, mobilezone expects a group EBITDA of CHF 50–57 million for the 2026 financial year (previously CHF 40–47 million). In addition, mobilezone confirms the EBITDA target of CHF 70 million for the 2028 financial year, as communicated on 8 October 2025. The results for the first half of 2026 will be published on 14 August 2026.

Press release (PDF) Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals

Pascal Boll

Director MVNO & Investor Relations

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone mobilezone holding ltd is the leading company in the Swiss market specialising in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. mobilezone employs around 700 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Baden, Spreitenbach, Urnäsch and in approximately 125 company-owned shops across Switzerland. The Group, which focuses on telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds leading market positions in Swiss retail with the mobilezone brand, as well as in e-commerce with the platforms Apfelkiste.ch, mobilezone.ch and jusit.ch. mobilezone’s offering (available at POS and online) includes a full range of mobile devices as well as tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet services from all providers. Apfelkiste offers a broad assortment of device accessories, lifestyle and trend products. Further key strategic pillars include the MVNO business (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) with the brands TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the B2B business, and the sustainability-focused “Second Life” business (repairs and refurbished devices) under the jusit brand. MAREIN has comprehensive expertise in trend scouting, private label development and product sourcing. mobilezone’s product offering addresses both private and business customers, with a particular focus on expanding recurring business (“recurring revenue”).

www.mobilezoneholding.ch

End of Inside Information