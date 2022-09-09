|
mobilezone completes refinancing of maturing promissory notes via existing syndicated loans
mobilezone holding ag
Key word(s): Contract/Financing
Rotkreuz, 9 September 2022
On 30 August 2022, mobilezone refinanced promissory notes worth EUR 28 million and CHF 12 million via the renewed syndicated loan. By completing this transaction, mobilezone has taken advantage of market demand in order to refinance itself at more attractive conditions.
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
