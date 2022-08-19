|
mobilezone Group achieves another record result in the first half of 2022
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 19 August 2022
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group is very satisfied with the first half of the year, "Despite global challenges, mobilezone was able to continue to grow and seamlessly build on its record year 2021 with an excellent result during the first half of 2022 due to 16 per cent growth in the German contract business and 12 per cent in Switzerland."
The mobilezone Group generated sales of CHF 500 million in the first half of 2022; 72 per cent was generated in Germany and 28 per cent in Switzerland. CHF 204 million (previous year: CHF 165 million) or 41 per cent of sales were achieved with the companys online platforms. Adjusted for foreign currency effects, sales amounted to CHF 526 million, corresponding to growth of 8.5 per cent. The excellent result with an operational EBIT of CHF 34.7 million and an EBIT margin of 6.9 per cent is confirmation of the consistently pursued strategic course.
Key figures in brief
In the previous year, the key figures were adjusted for the non-cash negative special effect of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in Germany in January 2021.
Market area Switzerland
Market area Germany
Business in Germany was excellent and again performed very well with record results.
Dividend, capital reduction, earnings per share and share price
At the Annual General Meeting on 6 April 2022, shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 0.84 (previous year: CHF 0.56) per registered share, which was paid out on 19 April 2022. The capital reduction from the share buyback completed on 3 February 2022, approved at the Annual General Meeting, was entered in the Commercial Register on 14 June 2022. mobilezone holding ag now has 44,000,000 outstanding shares.
Earnings per share developed positively in the first half of 2022 and amounted to CHF 0.59 (previous year: CHF 0.53). The share price also developed positively: It stood at CHF 16.66 on 30 June 2022 compared to CHF 13.62 at the end of December 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 22 per cent after the dividend payment of CHF 0.84.
New share buyback programme
Confident outlook for the second half of 2022 confirmation of financial guidance
To secure future growth targets, mobilezone continues to invest in expanding the Group-wide infrastructure. The course of business is seasonal due to the iPhone launch in September, Black Week in November and the Christmas trade: Revenue and EBIT in the second half of the year are, therefore, generally higher than in the first half. For the full year 2022, mobilezone expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 6 to 8 per cent with an EBIT margin of around 7.6 per cent. Despite the negative currency development, the EBIT expectation for financial year 2022 communicated in March 2022 is confirmed and remains at CHF 70 to 80 million. In addition, the mobilezone Group is striving for a further steady increase in the EBIT margin in the coming years. The Group is in a very good position today and is confidently looking forward to further positive development. These assumptions are based on the current geopolitical tensions not increasing further and the partially existing bottlenecks in the supply chains not worsening in the second half of the year.
The semi-annual report 2022, including the detailed half-year financial statements pursuant to Swiss GAAP FER, can be accessed with immediate effect at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html.
This morning, a video conference for investors, analysts and the media will take place at 9.15 a.m. (https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/videoconference.html)
A summary of the figures can be found in a video presentation (in German only): https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations/video-half-year-result-2022.html
Media contact
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services, and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
