11.03.2022 06:45:31
mobilezone Group achieves record result in fiscal year 2021 - strong EBIT growth and increase in margins
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules
Rotkreuz, 11 March 2022
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone group reports: "We already laid the foundation for the record result in 2021 in the first half of the year and, thanks to our strategic positioning and as an agile organisation, we were able to more than meet all expectations in Germany as well as in Switzerland."
mobilezone closed the year 2021 with record results. Sales amounted to CHF 982 million; 67 percent of this was achieved in Germany and 33 percent in Switzerland. CHF 374 million (previous year: CHF 308 million) or 38.1 percent of sales were achieved "online" with the company's own platforms. Organic growth amounted to 7.3 percent. The good result with an operating EBIT of CHF 72.7 million and an EBIT margin of 7.4 percent confirms the consistently pursued strategic course and an agile organisation. Restructuring of the German companies was completed in the first half of the year. The positive synergy effects of more than EUR 5 million per year are working as planned.
The operating profit (EBIT) amounts to CHF 72.7 million (2020: CHF 44.0 million / 2019: CHF 59.6 million) and is thus 22 percent higher than in the pre-pandemic year 2019, which at that time was equivalent to the best result in the company's history. The EBIT guidance of CHF 67 to 72 million, which was increased by CHF 6 million in August 2021, and the sales expectation of CHF 950 million with an EBIT margin of around 7 percent communicated in the previous year were exceeded. The EBIT including the non-cash special effect of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in Germany in January 2021 amounts to CHF 66.7 million.
Key figures in brief
The following key figures exclude non-cash negative special effect of CHF 6 million from the sale of the wholesale business in January 2021.
Market area Switzerland
Business development in all sectors in Switzerland was highly gratifying.
Market area Germany
German business was extremely positive despite the coronavirus-related lockdown. Restructuring in the German companies has been completed. The synergies are taking effect on both the sales and the cost side.
In November 2020, mobilezone launched a new e-commerce platform called Pricezilla that uses the new Shoptech architecture to market smartphones, tablets and accessories without a subscription. Among other things, the focus in the first year was on building customer trust, which got off to a good start - a rating of 4.9 out of 5 was achieved on the customer rating platform, Trust Pilot. With still limited functionalities on pricezilla.de, 38,400 orders with sales of almost CHF 16.3 million were achieved in the second half of the year despite delivery bottlenecks.
Second Life and refurbishing of smartphones continues to grow
As part of the ESG measures, the Second Life area - that is the repair and refurbishing of smartphones - is becoming increasingly important in mobilezone's business, especially in Switzerland. Accordingly, measures were intensified last year to increase sales of used smartphones and grow in the area of returns. In the reporting year 2021, 1.5 percent of the total smartphones sold by mobilezone Switzerland were used smartphones (previous year: 0.4 percent). The aim is to increase this figure to close to 2 percent in 2022. Likewise, mobilezone was able to take back 6.4 percent of its total smartphones sold (previous year: 3.6 percent).
Change in the Board of Directors
The Board of Directors proposes Dr Lea Sonderegger, Chief Digital Officer / Chief Information Officer and member of the Executive Board of Swarovski, a proven expert in e-commerce, for election to the Board of Directors at the General Meeting on 6 April 2022 (https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/about-us/organization/board-of-directors.html).
Changes in Group Management
Jens Barth, Chief Digital Officer (CDO), will leave Group Management as of 30 April 2022, as already communicated.
Dividend proposal to the General Meeting
At the General Meeting on 6 April 2022, a dividend of CHF 0.84 (previous year: CHF 0.56) per registered share will be proposed, which is 50 percent higher than the previous year. Half of the payout will come from available earnings and half from reserves from capital contributions corresponding to a payout ratio of 74 percent. If this proposal is approved, the dividend will be paid out on 19 April 2022. The share will be traded ex-dividend from 13 April 2022. In accordance with COVID-19 Regulation 3 issued by the Federal Council, the General Meeting will be held without the shareholders being present in person.
Confident outlook for 2022
The very good fiscal year in 2021 confirms the resilient business model of the mobilezone Group. There is a great demand for telecommunications products among the public. The times when personal contacts were limited have confirmed this. Accordingly, mobilezone is looking ahead to the next few years with confidence for all business segments in Germany and Switzerland. The EBIT expectation for fiscal year 2022 is CHF 70 to 80 million. In addition, we are aiming for a further steady increase in the EBIT margin from today's 7.4 percent in the coming years. Growth is expected primarily in the online business and in the MVNO business. Investments are expected to increase from CHF 1 million to CHF 15 million. The investments are related to completion of the modernisation and renovation of all shops in Switzerland by the end of 2022, investments in the online platforms in Germany and Switzerland as well as customer acquisition costs of the two MVNOs TalkTalk and High. The Group is very well positioned today and looks forward to positive further development.
The annual report for 2021, including the detailed financial statement pursuant to Swiss GAAP FER, can be accessed with immediate effect at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html.
A video conference for investors, analysts and the media will take place at 9.15 a.m. this morning (https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/financial-calendar.html).
A summary of the figures can be found in a video presentation (in German): https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations/video-presentation-annual-figures-2021.html
1300047 11-March-2022 CET/CEST
