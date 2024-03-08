|
08.03.2024 06:45:29
mobilezone Group posts strong sales volumes and strengthens its MVNO position in Switzerland and Germany
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, March 8, 2024
Markus Bernhard, CEO of the mobilezone Group, is satisfied with the 2023 financial results: "Last year, we were able to further expand our market position by increasing sales volumes in both Germany and Switzerland. With the additional focus on the MVNO business and a sustainably reduced cost base, we increased profitability at EBIT level to 7.0 per cent in the second half of 2023 (H1 2023: 5.9 per cent). This development confirms the strategic course we have consistently pursued."
Telecommunications contracts negotiated (postpaid, internet and TV):
Development of MVNO business:
Adjusted for the negative currency effect of CHF 0.9 million (previous year: CHF 2.7 million) and the special effects, EBIT totalled CHF 71.1 million in the reporting year (previous year: CHF 73.3 million).
Financial guidance
The guidance for 2023 and market expectations have been met with EBIT of CHF 65.7 million, despite a further negative currency effect of CHF 0.9 million.
Market area Switzerland
Business in Switzerland developed favourably.
Market area Germany
Business in Germany clearly improved in the second half of the year after a weaker first half.
Growth in the Second Life and smartphone refurbishing sector
The Second Life segment, i.e. the repair and refurbishing of smartphones, continues to grow in importance. 4.3 per cent of the total number of smartphones sold by mobilezone in Switzerland were used smartphones (previous year: 2.8 per cent) and were re-introduced to the market as Second Life devices as part of a sustainable device cycle. 12.4 per cent of the total number of smartphones sold were bought back by mobilezone in the shop and online from customers (previous year: 8.3 per cent). In Germany, mobilezone has been selling refurbished devices via Sparhandy since 2022.
Further development of sustainability reporting
mobilezone has a comprehensive sustainability strategy with five focus topics that cover the entire ESG spectrum (environmental, social and governance). In the reporting year, the carbon footprint of the entire Group was calculated for the first time, including emissions from the upstream and downstream supply chain. This was an important step in defining the Group-wide CO₂ targets. The core of the sustainability strategy focuses on five topics:
- Governance and compliance
- Employees
- Customers
- Smartphone cycle
- Environmental management
Sustainability reporting is based on the GRI standards and covers the non-financial reporting requirements stipulated by the Swiss Code of Obligations. The report on non-financial matters in accordance with Art. 964b of the Swiss Code of Obligations will be presented to the General Meeting for the first time on April 3, 2024, as part of a consultative vote. The sustainability report is available at
https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html
Change in the Group Management
As already announced, CEO Markus Bernhard will step down as CEO of the mobilezone Group on June 30, 2024, and will continue to be responsible for the company's strategic development, MVNO business, investor relations and M&A as operational delegate of the Board of Directors. Roger Wassmer (CEO mobilezone Switzerland) and Wilke Stroman (CEO mobilezone Germany) will take over Group Management as Co-CEOs on July 1, 2024.
Dividend and General Meeting
The Board of Directors has decided to slightly adjust the dividend payout ratio to 60 to 80 per cent (previously 60 to 75 per cent) of consolidated net income. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share at the General Meeting on April 3, 2024, as in the previous year. 55 per cent of the distribution will come from retained earnings and 45 per cent from the reserve from capital contributions, which corresponds to a payout ratio of 79 per cent of consolidated net income. If this proposal is accepted, the dividend will be paid out on April 12, 2024. The share will be traded ex-dividend from April 10, 2024.
Share buyback programme 2022 to 2025
Due to the three acquisitions of Digital Republic, SIGA and ENO in 2023, the share buyback programme will also be suspended in 2024.
Outlook 2024
Demand for telecommunications products remains high among the population. Accordingly, mobilezone is confident about the coming years for all business areas in Germany and Switzerland.
The EBIT forecast for the 2024 financial year is CHF 68 to 75 million. The attractive dividend policy will be continued. In addition, we are still aiming to steadily increase the EBIT margin from 6.5 per cent today to 8.0 per cent in 2025.
For the MVNO business area with TalkTalk, Digital Republic and HIGH, we expect continued strong customer growth in the region of around 20 per cent to over 350,000 customers. We expect the MVNO EBITDA contribution to continue to increase significantly from its current level of 29.4 per cent.
We expect investments excluding customer acquisition costs to decrease from CHF 11.5 million to CHF 10.4 million in 2024. Based on a reduced cost base and increased recurring revenues for 2024, we are very confident that the Group will continue to develop positively.
The Annual Report 2023 with the detailed financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER is now available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html
A video conference for investors, analysts and media representatives will take place today, March 8, 2024, at 9.15 a.m. The online conference will be held in German and participation is possible via the following link: https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/videoconference.html
Contact for analysts, investors and media representatives
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum and Münster. It offers a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and landline telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business customers, repair services and supplying specialist retailers complete the range. The services and products are offered online via various web portals and in over 125 shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1854173
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1854173 08-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
06:45
|mobilezone Group posts strong sales volumes and strengthens its MVNO position in Switzerland and Germany (EQS Group)
|
06:45
|mobilezone Gruppe mit starken Absatzzahlen und dynamischer Stärkung der MVNO-Position in der Schweiz und Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SPI beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|SPI aktuell: Das macht der SPI am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: SPI mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|SPI-Wert mobilezone-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in mobilezone von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu mobilezone agmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|mobilezone ag
|8,89
|-1,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte etwas fester eröffnen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.