|
02.02.2023 06:45:21
mobilezone Group with new management structure
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, 2 February 2023
CEO Markus Bernhard will resign on 30 June 2024 as CEO of the mobilezone Group and will continue to be in charge of strategic further development, investor relations and the M&A area of the company as delegate of the Board of Directors. Roger Wassmer, CEO mobilezone Switzerland and Wilke Stroman, CEO mobilezone Germany, will assume the group management as Co-CEOs as of 1 July 2024.
As of 30 June 2024, Markus Bernhard will at his own request resign from his role as CEO of the mobilezone Group, which he has held since 2014. As of 1 July 2024, the group management will be assumed by Roger Wassmer (CEO of mobilezone Switzerland since 2020) and Wilke Stroman (CEO of mobilezone Germany since 2020) as joint Co-CEOs. Andreas Fecker remains as before a member of the group management (CFO of the mobilezone Group since 2014). The two national companies Switzerland and Germany of mobilezone will also continue to be led by Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman respectively. Under the leadership of Markus Bernhard, the mobilezone Group has had a clear focus in recent years, enabling the two national companies to bolster their leading positions in Switzerland and Germany.
As CEO until 30 June 2024 and thereafter as delegate of the Board of Directors, Markus Bernhard will continue to be in charge of strategic further development, investor relations and the M&A area of the company. He will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting of 5 April 2023 and will replace Peter K Neuenschwander, who will no longer be standing for re-election.
Olaf Swantee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Markus Bernhard for the great commitment he has shown over the last 16 years to the profit of our company. Thanks to his leadership, the mobilezone Group achieved a leading market position in Germany in the online business through various acquisitions, while its market leader position as independent telecoms specialist in Switzerland was further expanded. We are also very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience. At the same time, we wish Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman every joy and success in their additional professional challenge. The planned future designation as Co-CEOs is the best possible guarantee of continuity at the top of the mobilezone Group."
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1549567
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1549567 02-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu mobilezone agmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|mobilezone Group with new management structure (EQS Group)
|
02.02.23
|mobilezone Gruppe mit neuer Führungsstruktur (EQS Group)
|
24.01.23
|mobilezone schliesst vorübergehend Shop am Zürcher Bellevue Wiedereröffnung im Sommer 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Vollzug der Übernahmen der Digital Republic AG und der SIGA exchange GmbH (EQS Group)
|
06.01.23
|Acquisition of Digital Republic AG and SIGA exchange GmbH completed (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|mobilezone acquires Digital Republic and strengthens its MVNO business and enters the IoT market (EQS Group)
|
22.12.22
|mobilezone erwirbt Digital Republic und stärkt das MVNO-Geschäft Einstieg in den IoT-Markt (EQS Group)
|
19.12.22
|mobilezone erwirbt die SIGA exchange GmbH und das dazugehörige US Army Geschäft (EQS Group)