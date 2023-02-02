mobilezone Group with new management structure

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Personnel

PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR Rotkreuz, 2 February 2023 CEO Markus Bernhard will resign on 30 June 2024 as CEO of the mobilezone Group and will continue to be in charge of strategic further development, investor relations and the M&A area of the company as delegate of the Board of Directors. Roger Wassmer, CEO mobilezone Switzerland and Wilke Stroman, CEO mobilezone Germany, will assume the group management as Co-CEOs as of 1 July 2024. As of 30 June 2024, Markus Bernhard will at his own request resign from his role as CEO of the mobilezone Group, which he has held since 2014. As of 1 July 2024, the group management will be assumed by Roger Wassmer (CEO of mobilezone Switzerland since 2020) and Wilke Stroman (CEO of mobilezone Germany since 2020) as joint Co-CEOs. Andreas Fecker remains as before a member of the group management (CFO of the mobilezone Group since 2014). The two national companies Switzerland and Germany of mobilezone will also continue to be led by Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman respectively. Under the leadership of Markus Bernhard, the mobilezone Group has had a clear focus in recent years, enabling the two national companies to bolster their leading positions in Switzerland and Germany. As CEO until 30 June 2024 and thereafter as delegate of the Board of Directors, Markus Bernhard will continue to be in charge of strategic further development, investor relations and the M&A area of the company. He will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting of 5 April 2023 and will replace Peter K Neuenschwander, who will no longer be standing for re-election. Olaf Swantee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the mobilezone Group said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Markus Bernhard for the great commitment he has shown over the last 16 years to the profit of our company. Thanks to his leadership, the mobilezone Group achieved a leading market position in Germany in the online business through various acquisitions, while its market leader position as independent telecoms specialist in Switzerland was further expanded. We are also very pleased to be able to continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience. At the same time, we wish Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman every joy and success in their additional professional challenge. The planned future designation as Co-CEOs is the best possible guarantee of continuity at the top of the mobilezone Group." Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 LR Contact for investors, analysts and media representatives Markus Bernhard Andreas Fecker Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer mobilezone holding ag mobilezone holding ag mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG. The mobilezone Group employs around 1,000 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zurich, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services, wholesale activities and supply to retailers complete the offering. These services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 mobilezone shops in Switzerland.

