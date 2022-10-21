21.10.2022 06:45:23

mobilezone holding ag completes first tranche of CHF 12 million share buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction

mobilezone holding ag completes first tranche of CHF 12 million share buyback programme for the purpose of capital reduction

Rotkreuz, 21 October 2022

mobilezone holding ag today announces the completion of the first tranche of the share buyback programme 2022 to 2025 launched on 22 August 2022.

The first tranche of the share buyback programme 2022 to 2025, which was launched on 22 August 2022, was completed yesterday, reaching the CHF 12 million targeted for the buyback. A total of 770'865 mobilezone holding ag shares were repurchased at an average price of CHF 15.57 per share via a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this program will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 5 April 2023.

Information on the execution of the next tranches will be provided in due course.

The Board of Directors still intends to maintain the current dividend policy of distributing 60 to 75 percent of net profit to shareholders in the form of dividends and returning excess capital below a net debt/EBITDA of 1 to shareholders via special dividends or share buybacks.

In the event of an attractive major acquisition or a deterioration in the geopolitical situation, mobilezone reserves the right to suspend the buyback or adjust the value of the programme accordingly.

Further information on the completed share buyback programme is available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/sharebuybackprograms.html

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone Group has around 1,000 employees at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
http://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en


