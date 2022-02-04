|
mobilezone holding ag completes share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction
|
Rotkreuz, 4 February 2022
mobilezone holding ag today announces the end of the share buyback program launched in November 2021.
Having reached the maximum number of mobilezone holding ag shares targeted for repurchase, the share buyback programme launched on November 18, 2021 has been completed. mobilezone holding ag repurchased a total of 781,213 registered shares at an average price per share of CHF 13.70 on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this program will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 6 April 2022.
More information on the completed share buyback program is available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/sharebuybackprogram.html
About mobilezone
The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
