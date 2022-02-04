mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Share Buyback

mobilezone holding ag completes share buyback for the purpose of capital reduction



04-Feb-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Ad-hoc notification pursuant to art. 53 Listing Rules Rotkreuz, 4 February 2022 mobilezone holding ag today announces the end of the share buyback program launched in November 2021. Having reached the maximum number of mobilezone holding ag shares targeted for repurchase, the share buyback programme launched on November 18, 2021 has been completed. mobilezone holding ag repurchased a total of 781,213 registered shares at an average price per share of CHF 13.70 on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The cancellation of the shares bought back under this program will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 6 April 2022. More information on the completed share buyback program is available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/sharebuybackprogram.html Media contact

Markus Bernhard

Chief Executive Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag (ticker symbol SIX: MOZN) had sales of CHF 1,237 million and a net profit of CHF 34.5 million in the reporting year 2020, making it the leading independent Swiss and German telecommunications specialist. The mobilezone group employs around 1,000 employees at the locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Zweidlen, Berlin, Bochum, Cologne and Münster. Its product range includes a complete assortment of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and Internet from all providers. Providing independent consulting and services for private and business customers, providing repair services and supplying specialist retailers round out its product range. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.

www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en

End of ad hoc announcement