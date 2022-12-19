mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions

mobilezone is acquiring SIGA exchange GmbH and its associated US Army business



19-Dec-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

PRESS RELEASE Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Rotkreuz/Cologne, 19 December 2022 mobilezone Germany is acquiring its long-standing business partner SIGA exchange GmbH, based in Heilbronn. SIGA operates the telecommunications business at the eleven bases of the US Army in Germany, primarily with Deutsche Telekom products. The merger will permit immediate exploitation of synergies and expansion of the existing business at the locations. "SIGA is a highly valuable addition to mobilezone," noted Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany. "Its strategic orientation will reinforce our business with Deutsche Telekom." Ayhan Sentürk, founder and managing director of SIGA exchange GmbH said, " With regard to the further development of the SIGA business, I see mobilezone as the right partner for the future; thus, the course for further success has been set." SIGA had a turnover of about EUR 6 in 2022. The purchase price was exclusively financed using mobilezone's own resources. Both parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the financial details of the transaction. The planned completion date is 6 January 2023. Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals

