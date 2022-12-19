|
mobilezone is acquiring SIGA exchange GmbH and its associated US Army business
Rotkreuz/Cologne, 19 December 2022
mobilezone Germany is acquiring its long-standing business partner SIGA exchange GmbH, based in Heilbronn. SIGA operates the telecommunications business at the eleven bases of the US Army in Germany, primarily with Deutsche Telekom products. The merger will permit immediate exploitation of synergies and expansion of the existing business at the locations.
"SIGA is a highly valuable addition to mobilezone," noted Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany. "Its strategic orientation will reinforce our business with Deutsche Telekom."
Ayhan Sentürk, founder and managing director of SIGA exchange GmbH said, " With regard to the further development of the SIGA business, I see mobilezone as the right partner for the future; thus, the course for further success has been set."
SIGA had a turnover of about EUR 6 in 2022. The purchase price was exclusively financed using mobilezone's own resources. Both parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the financial details of the transaction. The planned completion date is 6 January 2023.
About mobilezone
The mobilezone Group has around 1,000 employees at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
About mobilezone Germany
