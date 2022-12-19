Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 06:45:25

mobilezone is acquiring SIGA exchange GmbH and its associated US Army business

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
19-Dec-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Rotkreuz/Cologne, 19 December 2022

mobilezone Germany is acquiring its long-standing business partner SIGA exchange GmbH, based in Heilbronn. SIGA operates the telecommunications business at the eleven bases of the US Army in Germany, primarily with Deutsche Telekom products. The merger will permit immediate exploitation of synergies and expansion of the existing business at the locations.

"SIGA is a highly valuable addition to mobilezone," noted Wilke Stroman, CEO of mobilezone Germany. "Its strategic orientation will reinforce our business with Deutsche Telekom."

Ayhan Sentürk, founder and managing director of SIGA exchange GmbH said, " With regard to the further development of the SIGA business, I see mobilezone as the right partner for the future; thus, the course for further success has been set."

SIGA had a turnover of about EUR 6 in 2022. The purchase price was exclusively financed using mobilezone's own resources. Both parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the financial details of the transaction. The planned completion date is 6 January 2023.

Contact for analysts, investors and media professionals
Markus Bernhard
Chief Executive Officer
mobilezone holding ag
mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch

About mobilezone
Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is the leading independent Swiss and German telecoms specialist with sales of CHF 982 million and a net profit of CHF 50.7 million in the reporting year 2021. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

The mobilezone Group has around 1,000 employees at its sites in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, Cologne, Bochum, Münster and Berlin. The services and products offered by the Group include a full range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet from all providers. Independent advice and services for private and business clients, repair services and supply to retailers complete the offering. The services and products are provided online via various web portals and in over 120 shops of its own in Switzerland.
www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en

About mobilezone Germany
mobilezone Deutschland GmbH covers the German business of the mobilezone Group with its headquarters in Rotkreuz. The German business of the mobilezone Group includes the companies powwow GmbH and powwow Berlin GmbH, where all of the e-commerce end customer brands are concentrated. The latter are specialised in selling mobile communications agreements and mobile telephones in Germany. mobilezone Handel GmbH, based in Münster, deals with indirect B2B trade. powwow is the market leader in the indirect German telecommunications market. Over 80 per cent of the market is covered by the brands Sparhandy, DEINHANDY, Handystar, HIGH and SH. powwow reaches its customers primarily online, but also in specialist retail, wholesale and on TV. powwow employs about 300 employees.
www.powwow.de


