mobilezone Aktie
WKN DE: A14R33 / ISIN: CH0276837694
|
06.03.2026 06:45:16
mobilezone posts record results in the Swiss market following completion of the sale of its German business
|
mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rotkreuz, March 6, 2026
mobilezone can look back on one of the most significant years in its 26-year history. The 2025 financial year was shaped above all by two key developments: the successful sale of the German business and record results in the Swiss market.
With the divestment of its German business, mobilezone has reached a major strategic milestone. Between 2015 and 2025, as well as through the sale itself, substantial value was created for shareholders. At the same time, the transaction lays the foundation for a consistent strategic focus on the Swiss market. This has set the course for sustainable, high-quality profit growth in the years to come. Supported by positive earnings development in the retail business and the continued expansion of the growth areas MVNO and Second Life, mobilezone achieved record results in Switzerland, posting EBIT of CHF 36.5 million and an EBIT margin of 13.3%.
Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors, says: «We can look back on a very successful financial year. The continuous improvement of our margins and the targeted expansion of recurring revenues confirm the effectiveness of our strategy. We would also like our shareholders to benefit from this positive development through the proposal of an unchanged dividend of CHF 0.90 per share.»
mobilezone Switzerland (continuing operations1)
A slight decline in contract volume in the retail business was more than offset by improved margins. As a result, profitability in the retail business increased again after the decline in the previous year. Footfall and conversion rates in the retail business remained broadly stable.
The growth areas MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) and Second Life also continued to develop very positively, with both recording significant operational growth in the reporting year. As a result of these developments, the EBIT margin in Switzerland increased from 11.0% to 13.3%, while at the same time the share of recurring revenues was further expanded in line with the corporate strategy.
To ensure comparability with future financial years, the following key figures relate exclusively to the continuing operations in Switzerland. The divested German business is not included, except for the balance sheet figures for 2024. Therefore, the figures for the previous years may differ from those disclosed in the 2024 annual report.
Sale of mobilezone Germany completes value-creating investment cycle
The proceeds from the sale of the German business will be used to support inorganic growth in Switzerland and to strengthen the balance sheet. The transaction increases mobilezone’s financial stability, enhances its margin profile at all levels, and has a positive impact on its future growth trajectory. The cash inflow has already enabled the complete amortisation of all interest-bearing liabilities, resulting in a net cash position of CHF 66.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with net debt of CHF 89.2 million as of 31 December 2024. At the same time, consolidated equity increased significantly to CHF 94.3 million (previous year: CHF
The sale of the German business was well received by the capital market. Since the announcement of the transaction on October 8, 2025, the share price has risen by more than 40% as of March 4, 2026. This development underscores investors’ confidence in the company’s strategic focus on the Swiss market.
Good business momentum in the MVNO division
mobilezone continues to see strong potential in the MVNO segment, supported by sustained growth in the “affordable” mobile segment and the high share of recurring revenues. The long-standing partnership with Sunrise was extended ahead of schedule in February 2026 until end of 2029, securing the foundation for further attractive growth.
The refurbishment of devices has a measurable positive effect on the environment. This has been confirmed by an emissions assessment («product carbon footprint») conducted by mobilezone in collaboration with the external consulting firm ConClimate. In the 2025 financial year alone, this saved around 900 tons of CO2 equivalents. This saving is equivalent to almost 200 around-the-world trips with an average car.
Significant progress has also been made in the area of sustainability. The mobilezone Group's climate targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). This confirms that the targets set are in line with current scientific standards and make a measurable contribution to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
For the second time in a row, the Business and Refurbishing divisions were awarded a silver medal by the sustainability agency Ecovadis. This places them among the top 15% of all companies of their size and within their industry worldwide.
These sustainability initiatives also contribute to mobilezone's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the interests of feasibility and transparency, mobilezone is focusing on four of the 17 global goals that are particularly closely linked to its own sustainability strategy:
Operational and strategic outlook
Change in the Board of Directors
Changes in the Group Management
General Meeting and dividend
Financial outlook
In addition, mobilezone confirms the EBITDA target of CHF 70 million by 2028, as communicated on October 8, 2025. This is to be achieved through organic and inorganic growth exclusively in the Swiss market and through continued disciplined cost management. At the same time, mobilezone plans to pay a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then. Information about a possible share buyback program will be provided at a later date.
The Annual Report 2025 with the detailed financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER and the Sustainability Report is now available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html.
A video conference for investors, analysts and media representatives will take place today, March 6, 2026, at
1See page 126, Note 16 of the consolidated financial statements for further information on the divestment of the German business unit and the continuing operations.
Contact for analysts, investors and media
About mobilezone
mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mobilezone holding ag
|Suurstoffi 22
|6343 Rotkreuz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|041 400 24 24
|E-mail:
|mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch
|Internet:
|mobilzoneholding.ch, mobilezon.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0276837694
|Valor:
|A14R33
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2286852
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2286852 06-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!