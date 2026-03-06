mobilezone posts record results in the Swiss market following completion of the sale of its German business

mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Annual Results

PRESS RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Rotkreuz, March 6, 2026 Net sales Switzerland: CHF 274 million (previous year: CHF 273 million)

EBITDA: CHF 43.4 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 37.9 million), EBITDA margin increased from 13.9% to 15.8%

EBIT of CHF 36.5 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 30.0 million) and an EBIT margin of 13.3% (previous year adjusted: 11.0%), whereby mobilezone exceeded the EBIT margin target raised on August 15, 2025 to 12.5-13.0% (previously: 11.0-12.0%)

Free cash flow before acquisitions and divestments: CHF 37.8 million

(previous year: CHF 30.9 million)

The net cash flow from the sale of the German business in December 2025 amounted to

CHF 182.8 million

Proposed dividend distribution to the General Meeting on April 8, 2026 of around

CHF 39.0 million or CHF 0.90 per share, in line with the previous year. mobilezone can look back on one of the most significant years in its 26-year history. The 2025 financial year was shaped above all by two key developments: the successful sale of the German business and record results in the Swiss market. With the divestment of its German business, mobilezone has reached a major strategic milestone. Between 2015 and 2025, as well as through the sale itself, substantial value was created for shareholders. At the same time, the transaction lays the foundation for a consistent strategic focus on the Swiss market. This has set the course for sustainable, high-quality profit growth in the years to come. Supported by positive earnings development in the retail business and the continued expansion of the growth areas MVNO and Second Life, mobilezone achieved record results in Switzerland, posting EBIT of CHF 36.5 million and an EBIT margin of 13.3%. Markus Bernhard, Executive Delegate of the Board of Directors, says: «We can look back on a very successful financial year. The continuous improvement of our margins and the targeted expansion of recurring revenues confirm the effectiveness of our strategy. We would also like our shareholders to benefit from this positive development through the proposal of an unchanged dividend of CHF 0.90 per share.» mobilezone Switzerland (continuing operations1)

After a record first-half EBIT of CHF 15.6 million, the positive business trend continued in the second half of the year. With total EBIT of CHF 36.5 million, mobilezone delivered the best operating result in its Swiss corporate history. A slight decline in contract volume in the retail business was more than offset by improved margins. As a result, profitability in the retail business increased again after the decline in the previous year. Footfall and conversion rates in the retail business remained broadly stable. The growth areas MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) and Second Life also continued to develop very positively, with both recording significant operational growth in the reporting year. As a result of these developments, the EBIT margin in Switzerland increased from 11.0% to 13.3%, while at the same time the share of recurring revenues was further expanded in line with the corporate strategy. To ensure comparability with future financial years, the following key figures relate exclusively to the continuing operations in Switzerland. The divested German business is not included, except for the balance sheet figures for 2024. Therefore, the figures for the previous years may differ from those disclosed in the 2024 annual report. Net sales remained stable at CHF 274 million (previous year: CHF 273 million).

Gross profit totaled CHF 118.0 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 111.0 Million), with the margin rising from 40.7% to 43.0%.

EBITDA was CHF 43.4 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 37.9 million). The EBITDA margin increased from 13.9% to 15.8%.

EBIT totaled CHF 36.5 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 30.0 million), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 13.3% (previous year adjusted: 11.0%).

The number of shops was 125 (previous year: 127).

Service sales (fleet management, data transfer, setting up smartphones and other services) totaled CHF 7.7 million (previous year: CHF 7.4 million).

Accessories sales were CHF 23.1 million (previous year: CHF 24.5 million) representing 8.4% (previous year: 8.9%) of sales in Switzerland.

MVNO sales from TalkTalk and Digital Republic rose to CHF 45.9 million (previous year: CHF 38.2 million). The number of postpaid subscriptions at the end of 2025 increased by 21.2% to 219‘900 (previous year: 181‘400) units.

The number of refurbished smartphones sold under the jusit brand increased by 40.5%, from 16’300 to 22’900.

The average number of employees in Switzerland amounted to 625 FTE in the 2025 financial year, of which 142 were apprentices (previous year: 640 FTEs, of which 141 were apprentices).

As of 31 December 2025, the net cash position was CHF66.5million (previous year: net debt of CHF89.2million).

Consolidated equity amounted to CHF 94.3 Million (previous year: CHF -4.8 million).

The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share, unchanged from the previous year.

The share price was CHF 15.56 on March 4, 2026, compared to CHF 13.28 per December 31, 2025. With an average dividend yield of 6.7% over the last five years, mobilezone has been one of the best performers in the SPI.

mobilezone group (including the divested business of mobilezone Germany) EBIT, adjusted for special effects, amounted to CHF 51.6 million (previous year adjusted: CHF 51.1 million) which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 5.7% (previous year adjusted: 5.1%), to which Switzerland contributed 71% und Germany 29% (previous year: 59%/41%).

Consolidated net income, adjusted for special effects, totaled CHF 39.6 million (previous year: CHF 37.1 million).

The net cash flow from the sale of the German business in December 2025 amounted to CHF 182.8 million. Sale of mobilezone Germany completes value-creating investment cycle

On December 29, 2025, mobilezone successfully completed the closing of the sale of its German business. With the closing, all German business activities were transferred to freenet. Over its roughly ten-year presence in the German market, mobilezone generated an attractive annual return on equity of 15%, thereby creating significant value for its shareholders. The sale of the German business represents an important strategic milestone in mobilezone’s development and successfully concludes a phase of targeted acquisitions in Germany. The proceeds from the sale of the German business will be used to support inorganic growth in Switzerland and to strengthen the balance sheet. The transaction increases mobilezone’s financial stability, enhances its margin profile at all levels, and has a positive impact on its future growth trajectory. The cash inflow has already enabled the complete amortisation of all interest-bearing liabilities, resulting in a net cash position of CHF 66.5 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with net debt of CHF 89.2 million as of 31 December 2024. At the same time, consolidated equity increased significantly to CHF 94.3 million (previous year: CHF

-4.8 million). The sale of the German business was well received by the capital market. Since the announcement of the transaction on October 8, 2025, the share price has risen by more than 40% as of March 4, 2026. This development underscores investors’ confidence in the company’s strategic focus on the Swiss market. Good business momentum in the MVNO division

The MVNO segment comprises TalkTalk and Digital Republic, both operating on the Sunrise network. As of December 2025, the brands combined 219,900 postpaid subscriptions which equals a 21.2% year-on-year growth. Growth was driven by competitive TalkTalk offers and the expansion of the «Flat Mobile» product family, as well as the «Friends with Benefits» loyalty program at Digital Republic. Over the past four years, subscriptions have more than tripled. mobilezone continues to see strong potential in the MVNO segment, supported by sustained growth in the “affordable” mobile segment and the high share of recurring revenues. The long-standing partnership with Sunrise was extended ahead of schedule in February 2026 until end of 2029, securing the foundation for further attractive growth.



Growth in the Second Life segment and in sustainability

The Second Life segment, which comprises smartphone repairs and refurbishing, continued to grow in the reporting year. The number of refurbished devices sold under the company's own jusit brand increased by over 40% to 22,900. The sustained growth momentum reflects an ongoing customer demand for refurbished devices, which extend the device cycle and thus contribute to sustainability. mobilezone meets this demand with a high-quality and technically certified range of refurbished devices, prepared at its headquarters in Rotkreuz, Switzerland. This represents a distinctive approach of mobilezone and contributes to the success of jusit. mobilezone expects jusit sales to increase further in the 2026 financial year. The refurbishment of devices has a measurable positive effect on the environment. This has been confirmed by an emissions assessment («product carbon footprint») conducted by mobilezone in collaboration with the external consulting firm ConClimate. In the 2025 financial year alone, this saved around 900 tons of CO2 equivalents. This saving is equivalent to almost 200 around-the-world trips with an average car. Significant progress has also been made in the area of sustainability. The mobilezone Group's climate targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). This confirms that the targets set are in line with current scientific standards and make a measurable contribution to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. For the second time in a row, the Business and Refurbishing divisions were awarded a silver medal by the sustainability agency Ecovadis. This places them among the top 15% of all companies of their size and within their industry worldwide. These sustainability initiatives also contribute to mobilezone's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the interests of feasibility and transparency, mobilezone is focusing on four of the 17 global goals that are particularly closely linked to its own sustainability strategy: SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth

SDG 9: Industry, innovation, and infrastructure

SDG 12: Responsible consumption and production

SDG 17: Partnerships for the goals Operational and strategic outlook

With the sale of its German business, mobilezone is focusing entirely on the Swiss market. The retail business (125 locations in Switzerland) with the strong «mobilezone» brand, which is well known among Swiss consumers, forms the basis for exploiting further growth potential. An important strategic focus is the expansion of recurring revenues from the B2B («Device as a Service» and Fleet Management) and MVNO businesses, as well as the further development of our refurbished device business under the jusit brand. The expected organic growth is to be achieved thanks to strong positions in the core business and the expansion of the offering at brick-and-mortar points of sale (POS) and on e-commerce platforms. In addition, mobilezone will specifically examine inorganic opportunities in Switzerland in order to expand and strengthen the business in line with the defined strategy. The attractive dividend policy is to be continued in the coming years.

Since the start of the year 2026, Schwingerkönig Armon Orlik represents mobilezone as its new brand ambassador, bringing the brand to an even wider customer base. Change in the Board of Directors

As previously announced in the closing communication of December 29, 2025, Michael Haubrich will not stand for re-election at the General Meeting on April 8, 2026. His decision is linked to the divestment of the German business. Michael Haubrich has served on the Board since 2020. The Board of Directors thanks him sincerely for his valuable contributions to the strategic development of mobilezone. Changes in the Group Management

Following the sale of mobilezone Germany, the management structure of the mobilezone Group has been adjusted. The previous Group Management, consisting of the two Co-CEOs Roger Wassmer and Wilke Stroman (until October 31, 2025) and Group CFO Bernhard Mächler (since October 1, 2025), will be replaced by a Management Board. As of January 1, 2026, the Management Board will consist of CEO Roger Wassmer, CFO Bernhard Mächler, and COO Lars Keller. General Meeting and dividend

The 2026 General Meeting will take place on April 8 in the Dorfmatt community hall in Rotkreuz. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.90 per registered share at the General Meeting, unchanged from the previous year. If this proposal is accepted, the dividend will be paid on April 17, 2026. The share will be traded ex-dividend from April 15, 2026. Financial outlook

mobilezone is confident that it is well positioned for the future thanks to its strong market positions and its focus on the core business in Switzerland. For the 2026 financial year, mobilezone expects an EBITDA of CHF 40–47 million and a solid cash generation of around CHF 40 million. The net debt ratio (net debt/EBITDA) is to be kept below 2.0 even with inorganic growth. For the MVNO business unit, which comprises the TalkTalk and Digital Republic brands, mobilezone expects attractive growth in its customer base to around 250,000 post-paid subscriptions, representing an increase of around 14%. In addition, mobilezone confirms the EBITDA target of CHF 70 million by 2028, as communicated on October 8, 2025. This is to be achieved through organic and inorganic growth exclusively in the Swiss market and through continued disciplined cost management. At the same time, mobilezone plans to pay a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share until then. Information about a possible share buyback program will be provided at a later date. The Annual Report 2025 with the detailed financial statements in accordance with Swiss GAAP FER and the Sustainability Report is now available at https://www.mobilezoneholding.ch/en/investors-1/reports-and-presentations.html. A video conference for investors, analysts and media representatives will take place today, March 6, 2026, at

Founded in 1999, mobilezone holding ag is Switzerland’s leading independent telecommunications specialist. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are traded on the Swiss stock exchange SIX Swiss Exchange AG. mobilezone employs around 600 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Urnäsch, and in around 125 own shops across Switzerland. The retail business, with the strong and among Swiss consumers well-known brand “mobilezone” forms the foundation of the company. The offer includes a complete range of mobile phones and tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV, and internet services from all telecommunication providers. Other important strategic pillars include the MVNO- (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), B2B-, and the sustainability-oriented Second Life business (repairs and refurbished devices – brand “jusit”). Services and products are offered online, through various third-party platforms, as well as in around 125 own shops in Switzerland.

