MOBILTEX Releases the Cortalk PI-1 - Next Generation Portable Interruption for Cathodic Protection

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBILTEX has launched its latest innovation for the Cathodic Protection industry, the CorTalk PI-1 Pocket Interrupter - a robust, reliable and effective solution for field Cathodic Protection interruption.

GPS-synchronized CP interrupters have historically been large, bulky devices with heavy external batteries that often required daily charging. Mobilizing to the field with enough interrupters for even small jobs with several galvanic CP systems could require hundreds of pounds of equipment. Often locations are extremely remote and may require plane or helicopter access, which combined with the required timing and equipment creates an expensive, logistical nightmare. The MOBILTEX Pocket Interrupter One (PI-1) is a handheld, lightweight, two-channel GPS time synchronized cathodic protection (CP) current interrupter that makes these challenges a thing of the past.

Capable of interrupting two CP current sources of up to 1 Amp and 20 Volts each, the CorTalk PI-1 interruption channels provide standard On/Off cycles from 1-30 seconds, and it includes a programmable external relay control. Plus there's no computer or smart device required to set up so it's simple to change interruption cycles on the fly.

"The enhanced CorTalk PI-1 is truly an evolution in the management of CP systems. Field technicians now can easily perform accurate interruption in even the most remote locations using a compact, intelligently engineered solution that is lightweight and also delivers the real-world runtimes that field engineers require," said Marc Bracken, MOBILTEX CEO. "These latest advancements will enable MOBILTEX to continue its rapid growth with best-in-class devices that provide our clients with superior reliability, ease of installation and increased operational efficiency."

Some of the key features of the PI-1 include: powerful 72-channel uBlox 8 Series GPS Receiver; 2-channel interruption of any CP current source; easily expandable for rectifier applications up to 100 Amps and 100 Volts; built to withstand the toughest conditions and most extreme environments; intuitively designed for the field with internal expansion connector for future peripherals; engineered for maximum portability; long-life battery with runtimes of up to 15 days and smart field charging capabilities

ABOUT MOBILTEX

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometres of pipeline assets protected - MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

