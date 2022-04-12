Mobimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Lucerne, 12 April 2022 - Mobimo Holding AG held its 22nd Annual General Meeting today. After having to hold the Annual General Meeting without the presence of shareholders in the past two years, this year's shareholders' meeting took place in the usual setting at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 63.4% of the share capital was represented in person or by independent proxy.

All motions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting were approved by a large majority. All the members of the Board of Directors (Sabrina Contratto, Daniel Crausaz, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Dr. Martha Scheiber) and its Chairman (Peter Schaub) were reelected. Stéphane Maye was elected as a new member of the Board with 98.9% of the votes. In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders approved the extension of the existing authorised capital and the creation of new authorised capital for a total of 660,154 new shares (10% of the current issued shares). The proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 10.00 per share was also approved.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Hilber, CFO

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 97

Contact for media:

Marion Schihin, Head of Corporate Communications

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86



www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.