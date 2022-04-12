+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.04.2022 20:00:23

Mobimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Mobimo Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

12-Apr-2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Annual General Meeting of Mobimo Holding AG approves all proposals

Lucerne, 12 April 2022 - Mobimo Holding AG held its 22nd Annual General Meeting today. After having to hold the Annual General Meeting without the presence of shareholders in the past two years, this year's shareholders' meeting took place in the usual setting at the Culture and Congress Centre in Lucerne (KKL). A total of 63.4% of the share capital was represented in person or by independent proxy.

All motions proposed by the Board of Directors to the General Meeting were approved by a large majority. All the members of the Board of Directors (Sabrina Contratto, Daniel Crausaz, Brian Fischer, Bernadette Koch, Dr. Martha Scheiber) and its Chairman (Peter Schaub) were reelected. Stéphane Maye was elected as a new member of the Board with 98.9% of the votes. In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders approved the extension of the existing authorised capital and the creation of new authorised capital for a total of 660,154 new shares (10% of the current issued shares). The proposal to distribute a dividend of CHF 10.00 per share was also approved.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:
Stefan Hilber, CFO
ir@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 97

Contact for media:
Marion Schihin, Head of Corporate Communications
medien@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 86

www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.


Additional features:
File: Ad hoc release AGM 2022 (Mobimo Holding AG)
End of ad hoc announcement

1326775  12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1326775&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mobimo AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mobimo AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mobimo AG 231,50 0,00% Mobimo AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Russlands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen