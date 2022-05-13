Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Mobimo Holding AG: CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo



13-May-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

CFO Stefan Hilber leaves Mobimo

Lucerne, 13 May 2022 - Stefan Hilber, CFO of Mobimo Holding AG, has left the company for personal reasons. Jörg Brunner, Deputy CFO and longstanding Head of Group Accounting and Financial Accounting, will take over as Head of Finance on an interim basis.

The selection process for a successor will be initiated immediately. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board would like to thank Stefan Hilber for his successful work as CFO and wish him all the best for the future.



If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:

Alexandre Müller

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 79 635 64 13

Contact for media:

Marion Schihin, Head of Communications

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86



www.mobimo.ch

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 3.6 billion, Mobimo Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the companys own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees.