05.05.2023 07:00:03
Mobimo publishes Sustainability Report 2022
Mobimo Holding AG
Mobimo publishes Sustainability Report 2022
Lucerne, 5 May 2023 Mobimo Holding AG today published its Sustainability Report for the 2022 reporting period. Against the backdrop of the approved Sustainability Strategy 2030, pioneering guidelines and processes were rolled out last year at both corporate and project level. These will have a positive impact on Mobimos sustainable business operations.
Mobimo considers it to be crucial that awareness of sustainability is carried over into all our employees daily work. At project level, guidelines on topics including sustainable construction, the use of photovoltaic systems and BIM guidelines were drawn up. Each project's progress and potential is monitored on an ongoing basis, paying particular attention to energy generation and portfolio renovation. The newly created position Head of Sustainability is responsible for the operational execution of measures to implement the sustainability strategy at company, portfolio and project level.
Operational highlights 2022
In 2022, the potential for additional photovoltaic systems throughout the entire portfolio was analysed in order to increase in-house electricity production and initiate the appropriate retrofitting of photovoltaic systems. Mobimos goal is to install additional photovoltaic systems with an area of about 10,000 m² by 2030 and an additional area of 15,000 m² by 2050.
Two noteworthy renovation and repurposing projects were implemented in existing properties at 'Im Tiergarten' in Zurich and Les Jumeaux' buildings in Flon, Lausanne. Residential use will now take the place of office space at 'Im Tiergarten', and 'Les Jumeaux' will henceforth comprise commercial and recreational use. The potential for reducing grey energy was achieved in a targeted manner in these projects through refurbishment and repurposing.
Mobimos goal is to be a leader in the sustainable advancement of the real estate sector. The full Sustainability Report 2022 can be found at: www.mobimo.ch/en/about-us/sustainability
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mobimo AG
|231,50
|3,35%
