Mobiquity Technologies Rallies After Partnering With A-Nation

(RTTNews) - Shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ) are rallying more than 35% Wednesday morning after the advertising technology company announced its partnership with tokenized film production company A-Nation.

Mobiquity has been chosen to promote brand awareness for A-Nation's cryptocurrency, NFTs and upcoming motion picture releases.

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said "We are thrilled to have been selected by A-Nation to promote their brand. We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking model that can transform the film industry."

MOBQ, currently at $2.20, has traded in the range of $1.20-$10.25 in the last one year.