Mobius Therapeutics™ Expands Professional Education and Support Activities

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the effect that COVID-19 has had on the routine of its customer base, Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, the St. Louis-based makers of Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is renewing efforts and reassigning resources to support customer needs related to Continuing Education and Customer Support.

"The routine of our customers and its caregivers has changed at its most fundamental level," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics™. "If Mobius™ is to maintain its mission of improved patient care and superior customer experience, we must change our routine to conform with the evolving needs of its customers."

Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on demand utility.

"Mobius™ has implemented distance learning modules, facilitated by multiple teleconferencing platforms," Timm continued. "The need for product knowledge, procedural integration, and assisting sites in complying with new standards related to use of hazardous drugs remains relevant and undeterred. This initiative is best summarized by a single statement: We thank you, we are here for you, and we will be with you into the future."

About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:

Mobius Therapeutics™ is a commercial stage venture focused upon perioperative sterile injectables used in ophthalmic surgery. Its first product, Mitosol®, is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Mobius maintains an active sterile injectable product pipeline in varying stages of development. Please see full prescribing information at www.Mitosol.com.

CONTACT:

Ed Timm

Mobius Therapeutics, LLC

+1 314-615-6932

Ed.Timm@MobiusTherapeutics.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobius-therapeutics-expands-professional-education-and-support-activities-301086180.html

SOURCE Mobius Therapeutics, LLC