|
07.07.2022 13:00:00
Mobius Therapeutics™ To Host Livestream Discussion on July 11th
Arsham Sheybani, MD of Washington University and Lori Pacheco of Orbis to discuss Mitosol®
12:00 noon EDT - https://www.facebook.com/ophthalmicprofessional
ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, a St. Louis-based perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, will host a live stream discussion between Arsham Sheybani, MD of Washington University and Lori Pacheco, RN, CRNO of Orbis International. The stream may be accessed July 11 at 12:00 noon EDT at https://www.facebook.com/ophthalmicprofessional
"Mitosol® customers approach intraoperative use of antimetabolites from very different, yet closely allied positions," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics. "While their needs are distinct, resolution is found with the use of Mitosol®."
Mitosol® is the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. With room temperature storage and shelf life of up to 24 months, Mitosol® offers unique flexibility to providers, as its "shelf-ready" status permits on demand utility.
"Dr. Sheybani and Lori are renowned experts in their fields, offering impactful, real-world voices," continued Timm. "Having earned their advocacy and endorsement is a privilege. They tell us that Mitosol®, delivers value at every level: to the patient, the provider, and the American healthcare system."About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:
Mobius Therapeutics is a commercial stage venture focused on sterile perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is the only formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Mobius maintains additional perioperative formulations in commercialization, as well as an active product pipeline. Please see full prescribing information at https://mitosol.com/mitosol-package-insert/.
CONTACT:
Ed Timm
Mobius Therapeutics, LLC
314-615-6932
Ed.Timm@MobiusTx.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobius-therapeutics-to-host-livestream-discussion-on-july-11th-301581148.html
SOURCE Mobius Therapeutics, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.