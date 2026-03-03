Mobix Labs Aktie
Mobix Labs Secures U.S. Navy Tomahawk Missile Component Order; Stock Soars
(RTTNews) - Shares of Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) are up in premarket trading by nearly 161% following the major defense contract.
The company announced that it has received a significant production purchase order from the U.S. Navy for components used in the Tomahawk cruise missile program. The company's high-reliability filtering component, designed to protect sensitive onboard electronics from electromagnetic interference, is already integrated into the missile system and will now see expanded demand as production accelerates.
CEO Phil Sansone emphasized that being a qualified, production-ready supplier on an active U.S. defense platform allows Mobix Labs to scale quickly as procurement volumes rise. The Tomahawk remains a central long-range strike weapon for the U.S. military, launched from ships and submarines, and continues to play a key role in current operations.
Beyond this order, Mobix Labs is pursuing a targeted acquisition strategy to broaden its footprint in defense and aerospace markets, aiming to add complementary technologies and deepen participation in long-duration military programs.
MOBX has traded between $0.13 and $1.44 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading session at $0.17, up 7.27%. The stock surged in pre-market trading Tuesday to $0.46, up 161%.
