Mobix Labs Aktie

Mobix Labs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3EEHH / ISIN: US60743G1004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.03.2026 16:12:34

Mobix Labs Shares Skyrocket 144% On US Navy Production Order Update

(RTTNews) - Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) shares surged 143.71 percent to $0.4305, up $0.2535 on Tuesday, after the company provided an update tied to a production purchase order supporting the U.S. Navy's Tomahawk cruise missile program.

The stock is currently trading at $0.4305, compared with a previous close of $0.1770. It opened at $0.4582 and has traded between $0.3850 and $0.5300 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume has exploded to 311.67 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 16.04 million shares.

The order supports near-term manufacturing schedules and increased volumes of Mobix's high-reliability filtering component integrated into the defense supply chain. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.1310 to $1.4400.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mobix Labs Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mobix Labs Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!