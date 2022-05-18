+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 06:57:00

Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Announces Record Revenue for Q1 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintegral, a leading programmatic advertising platform recently announced record-high revenue in Q1 2022 reaching a total of US$200.1 million, a 107.75% year-on-year increase.

(PRNewsfoto/Mintegral)

Mintegral continues to be the Mobvista's core growth engine and given that the fourth quarter is the peak season of the advertising technology industry, revenue for the Q1 2022 still increased by 5.05% compared to Q4 2021 (US$190.5 million).

As compared with the operational data for the fourth quarter of 2021, Mintegral's advertiser retention rate was 81.83% with a 16.07% increase in the growth of new advertisers. In addition, the growth of new traffic publishers increased by 16.73%, and the number of traffic apps also increased by 26.15%.

Mintegral has made significant gains in the market, recently ranking over 690 times on AppsFlyer's Performance Index XIV and ranking 2nd in advertising spend for hyper-casual games on iOS and 3rd for advertising spend on Android on Tenjin's Q1 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Insights for Advertisers.

About Mintegral

Mintegral is a mobile advertising platform that provides user acquisition, monetization, and creative solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers around the world. Mintegral's AI-driven, programmatic ad platform aims to bridge the gap between East and West through innovative products that include SSP, DSP, DMP, ad exchange, an advertiser self-serve platform, and creative automation platform powered by Mindworks, Mintegral's Creative Studio. Learn more at www.mintegral.com

Media: mkt@mintegral.com 

SOURCE Mintegral

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobvista-subsidiary-mintegral-announces-record-revenue-for-q1-2022-301549792.html

SOURCE Mintegral

