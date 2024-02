MoD firefighters’ pensions delayed after Capita Group blunders

Trade union Unite tells of concerns about 2025 contract to administer civil service pension scheme Retired firefighters who were responsible for tackling blazes on military bases have been unable to access their full pension due to “numerous” blunders by the outsourcing group Capita , it has emerged.Capita won a £525m contract to run the Ministry of Defence’s fire and rescue service in 2019, renaming it the Defence Fire and Rescue Project (DFRP) after the privatisation. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel