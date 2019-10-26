Mod Op Client Stream Data Centers Shortlisted for Social Media Award

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mod Op, a digital marketing agency with offices across the U.S. and Panama, is excited to announce its client, Stream Data Centers, has been shortlisted for the Best Social Media Campaign category in Capacity Media's 2019 Global Carrier Awards.

"Mod Op works hard to provide top-tier services to our clients in many different industries, and we are thrilled to have been able to help Stream Data Centers secure this recognition," said Pam Watkins, senior vice president, business and media strategy, Mod Op Dallas. "We take great pride in our partnership and collaboration when a client is recognized by a third party for accomplishment through marketing communications programs."

From August 2018 through June 2019, Mod Op helped Stream Data Centers streamline its social media content through an organic strategy on Twitter and LinkedIn, and paid social campaigns on LinkedIn including sponsored updates and follower ads. As a result, the client's social impressions increased by 963%, followers by 289% and clicks on its paid content by 1,202% during that timeframe.

"We appreciate Mod Op's dedication, as they continue to work closely with us to provide organic and paid social media services that generate consistently strong results across the board," said Mary Morgan, vice president of marketing, Stream Data Centers.

Capacity Media will announce the Global Carrier Award winners on Wednesday, Oct. 30, during the awards ceremony and gala dinner in London.

For more information on Mod Op and its services, visit: http://www.modop.com.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a full-service agency providing brand strategy, advertising, creative development and design, digital marketing, public relations, research, SEO, social media marketing, video production and web development to clients in both the B2C and B2B markets. With offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Portland and Panama City, Panama, Mod Op pairs data and innovation with expertise to best serve clients across the U.S. and Latin America. For additional information, please visit Mod Op's website.

About Stream Data Centers

Stream Data Centers has been providing premium data center solutions to Fortune 500 companies since 1999. Product offerings include Hyperscale Data Centers, Private Data Centers, Ready-to-Fit™ Powered Shells, Retail Colocation and Build-to-Suit Data Centers – all with immediate connection to network carriers and public cloud providers. Above all, Stream is dedicated to improving the data center experience through exceptional people and service.

Stream supports its facility management services by leveraging the combined skill sets of Stream's technical real estate and data center professionals to deliver end-to-end solutions for all mission-critical needs.

Stream Data Centers is a subsidiary of Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry.

