MODE Transportation and SunteckTTS to Combine, Forming a Leading Multimodal Logistics Provider with over $2 Billion of Revenue

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Transportation ("MODE" or the "Company") and SunteckTTS Inc. ("SunteckTTS"), two leading multimodal third-party transportation and logistics providers, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the transaction, MODE will acquire SunteckTTS, with both businesses operating under the MODE brand name going forward. The Company will facilitate more than 1.5 million annual customer shipments and generate over $2 billion of revenue.

The new Company will offer a broad range of capabilities across all major modes of transportation including truckload, less-than-truckload, rail intermodal, drayage, air, ocean and parcel freight. The Company will leverage its increased scale and resources to continue investing in technology and innovation for the benefit of its agent, shipper, and carrier communities.

Following completion of the merger, Jim Damman, President & CEO of MODE, will serve as CEO of the Company and Ken Forster, CEO of SunteckTTS, will serve as President & COO. The expanded leadership team will include senior executives from both MODE and SunteckTTS.

"In today's increasingly competitive logistics market, the importance of scale, service diversity, and technology cannot be overstated. The combination of MODE and SunteckTTS provides new and existing agents, shippers, and carrier partners a significantly enhanced platform positioned for the future," said Ken Forster, CEO of SunteckTTS.

"We are very excited to announce this transaction with SunteckTTS. Our two companies are built on a similar culture of outstanding customer service. The addition of SunteckTTS' robust agent, product and customer base further strengthens MODE's broad diversity of service offerings, while continuing to position MODE as a premium provider of technology-driven logistics," said Jim Damman, CEO of MODE Transportation.

"This transaction represents an important milestone in MODE's history," continued Damman. "A year ago, we launched an initiative to identify strategic acquisition opportunities that would strengthen the MODE platform and enable us to continue to improve the best-in-class service and capabilities we provide to our customers. We look forward to welcoming SunteckTTS as we continue to execute on this strategy going forward."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and is expected to close by the end of December.

MODE is a privately held portfolio company of funds affiliated with York Capital Management. MODE received legal advice from Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. SunteckTTS is a portfolio company of funds affiliated with Comvest Partners, who will continue to own an interest in the company following the completion of the transaction. SunteckTTS was advised by Piper Jaffray and McDermott Will & Emery.

About MODE Transportation

Founded in 1989, MODE Transportation is a leading North American third-party transportation and logistics company. MODE serves more than 3,500 customers across a diverse set of end markets and modes of transportation. MODE has relationships with over 35,000 carriers and operates from over 100 offices throughout North America. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About SunteckTTS

SunteckTTS operates as a multi‐modal transportation solutions provider through a network of sales, operations and capacity specialists. The company offers a business process outsource program through which independent agents represent SunteckTTS in the freight transportation marketplace. This agent network services shippers throughout the United States and Canada.

About York Capital

York Capital Management is a global private investment firm that was established in 1991. The firm manages approximately $18 billion in assets across public and private investment strategies, including its private equity platform, the York Special Opportunities Fund. York Capital employs approximately 60 investment professionals and 200 total employees globally, primarily in New York, London and Hong Kong.

About Comvest Partners

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt capital to middle-market companies across North America. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $4.7 billion. Today, Comvest's funds have over $3.7 billion of assets under management. Through our extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, we offer our companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

