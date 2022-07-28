Modern Age Launches Subjective Age Assessment to Help Users Take Control of Their Aging Journey

Modern Age's board-certified clinicians will use the hallmark Subjective Age Assessment to provide customers with personalized treatment plans to address their aging concerns

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Age , a health and wellness company focused on healthy aging, launched a digital Subjective Age Assessment to help users measure how they are aging across a variety of important factors.

Subjective age is how old individuals feel regardless of their chronological age. Over the past four decades, scientists have linked feeling younger than one's chronological age with positive health outcomes such as greater strength , better biomarkers for liver and endocrine functio n , and a more youthful brain .

"Our research reinforced that aging is a topic surrounded by fear and uncertainty. People feel powerless and believe how they will age is predetermined. In reality, only 20% to 30% is determined by your genetics, and the rest is controllable. Taking our Subjective Age Assessment is the first step in understanding how old you look and feel and, as a result, how well you age," said Modern Age's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anant Vinjamoori.

A first of its kind, the Subjective Age Assessment examines three critical factors: visible age, lifestyle age, and psychological age. Through AI analysis of photos and personal responses, the Subjective Age Assessment delivers a comprehensive view of the factors impacting an individual's aging journey. Modern Age's board-certified clinicians are available to guide individuals through the results to create a personalized plan to address aging in a telehealth consultation or in person at Modern Age's New York City Flatiron studio.

By offering a curated suite of products and treatments, from Neuromodulators to IV Drip Therapy to PRP Hair Restoration, Modern Age enables its customers to take a proactive and holistic approach to aging in partnership with its team of medical experts. Customers will be encouraged to periodically re-take the Subjective Age Assessment to understand how the steps they are taking impacts their Subjective Age over time. With the launch of the Subjective Age Assessment, Modern Age has redefined the type of knowledge and hyper-personalized tools available to help individuals take control of how they age.

About Modern Age:

Modern Age is ushering in a new era of aging wellness focused on preventative care that considers your health holistically. We're empowering people to take charge of their aging journey by building an evidence-based digital experience and inviting physical space. We aim to give you the information you need to feel good and live longer, from our accredited multidisciplinary medical team to our personalized approach. Learn more at www.modern-age.com .

