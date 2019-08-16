Modern Dentistry, Not Traditional Cures, Offers the Best Treatment for Dental Ailments, Says Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 4article on The Conversation explains how different cultures around the world clean their teeth – with varying results. Some of the differing methods include people in South and Southeast Asia who use twigs from the arak tree, which has naturally high levels of fluoride and antimicrobial chemicals; people in the less developed portions of Africa, South America, India and other parts of Southeast Asia also use brick or ash to remove stains and plaque. However, the article cites evidence from the World Health Organization suggesting that modern devices, like the technologically advanced toothbrush with today's latest fluoride toothpastes, are nevertheless the premier devices for oral hygiene maintenance. Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that, while these alternative methods for dental hygiene may be fascinating and useful for people without access to modern care, a simple toothbrush—or electric brush—has proven its effectiveness many times over. The dental clinic notes that if a patient is concerned enough about an issue to look for alternatives to brushing – perhaps because of sensitive teeth or tender gums – it's likely past time to visit a dentist.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that brushing your teeth after every meal in addition to flossing and perhaps the use of a mouth rinse should be enough to maintain most patients' dental health when combined with regular dental visits. The clinic notes that vigilant dental hygiene can keep smiles brighter and happier indefinitely, but sometimes dental ailments can develop that warrant more serious attention. In cases such as these, looking for alternative methods of cleaning or hygiene is unlikely to be as safe and as effective as simply visiting a dentist for routine care. The clinic also points out that, more often than not, avoiding trendy alternative treatments that claim to be traditional can also save patients extra cash as well, as alleged cure-all treatments tend to fall under the too-good-to-be-true rubric.

The clinic says that visiting a dentist and maintaining one's dental health not only keeps patients' smiles brighter but helps safeguard their overall wellbeing too. The clinic adds that there are numerous studies showing how poor dental health can foment a wide variety of serious ailments that can make our lives shorter and less pleasant, including diabetes and heart disease. In short, the dental center says that there really is no downside to taking full advantage of what modern dental care has to offer.

