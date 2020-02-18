Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See Joneca Introduce Their Eco-Friendly, Quiet, Revolutionary Food Waste Disposers

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Living with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Joneca President Edward Chavez and Marketing Director Sharena Walker to discuss their revolutionary new approach to food waste disposal.

Joneca is a leader in the worldwide distribution of environmental products. The company is the manufacturer and distributor of innovative kitchen products in the North American market. Joneca specializes in residential kitchen and household appliances, particularly garbage disposers, unique food waste disposer accessories, water chillers and hot water dispensers. Joneca's residential food waste disposers feature antimicrobial protection against odor with brands such as Waste Maid, Commodore, Bone Crusher, Eco Logic, Waste Master and Titan. Joneca's other trusted brands include Mr. Scrappy, Ready Hot, and Bio Shield UV-C Air Sanitizer.

Walker says that food waste disposers from Joneca stand out from the competition. She explains, "Besides our press-and-go feature, we also have exclusive features in all of our disposers. One of these is bio-shield antimicrobial, which is an antimicrobial agent that's built into the wet components of the disposer. It fights bacteria from growing, which prevents odor. It's built into the disposer, which is very important in a kitchen environment. In addition, it's one of the quietest disposers on the market. All of our components are made of stainless steel, which means it won't fail due to corrosion."

For more information about Joneca and their eco-friendly food waste disposers, visit Joneca.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:30am EST and internationally on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:00pm GMT and Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10:00am D.F. and 2:30pm HKT.

