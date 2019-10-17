Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See Ounce of Nature Introduce Their Revolutionary Skincare Products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Living with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Ounce of Nature Founder/CEO Andres Roban to discuss their game-changing skincare products, including masks, soaps, serums and more.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Ounce of Nature is a company that creates next-generation skincare products, including serums, toners, mousse, masks, bath bombs, soaps and more. Ounce of Nature's entire product line includes a refreshing line of bath and body products, including a green tea facial toner, anti-aging face mask, hyaluronic acid facial hydrator and more. Most recently, after three years of development, Ounce of Nature released a mindblowing anti-aging serum that boasts visible results in as little as thirty minutes. Using only natural ingredients, some of which cost as much as $3,800 for sixteen ounces of essential oil, this new product targets and visibly reduces facial fine lines and wrinkles from its first application -- and every application thereafter. At $150 for the one-ounce serum (that lasts one to three months), Ounce of Nature strongly believes that it's worth every penny, as their proprietary blend is made up of the highest quality essential oils known to man for their anti-aging properties.

Roban says that Ounce of Nature is a company that creates only stand-out skincare products. He explains, "With our anti-aging serum, it takes about thirty minutes to see visible results. Our catch phrase is: 'Dab it on, then rub it in. That's how you beautify your skin.' And that stands true." For more information about Ounce of Nature's skincare products, visit OunceOfNature.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:30am EST.

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is a weekly business television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe. Modern Living with kathy ireland® airs Thursday mornings throughout North America on WE tv as part of their sponsored content lineup and to over 50 countries throughout the world on Sundays on Bloomberg International as part of their sponsored content lineup.

SOURCE Modern Living with kathy ireland®