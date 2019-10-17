Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See RemZzzs® Introduce Their Innovative Technology to Treat Sleep Apnea

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Living with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with RemZzzs® CEO Bob Rutan and the product's first user Debbie Rutan to discuss their revolutionary mask liners for CPAP users.

Developed in 2008, RemZzzs® is an all-natural, hypoallergenic, cotton, disposable CPAP mask liner. The liners promote comfort and patient compliance by eliminating noisy air leaks, preventing skin irritation and relieving pressure marks. Both CPAP and respiratory therapy haven't always been therapeutic for many people. Fortunately, that was before RemZzzs®. The patented design acts as a barrier between the face and the silicone of the mask's cushion, virtually eliminating all of the most common problems associated with wearing a CPAP mask. RemZzzs® can promote healing of suspected deep tissue injury, stage one and two pressure sores, with intact skin; greatly reduce or eliminate noisy and annoying air leaks; prevent skin irritations and pressure marks that are usually associated with sleep apnea masks; help absorb facial moisture and oils; assist with comfortably holding the mask in place; allow for the use of bedtime facial products; and promote a comfortable, full, much-needed night of sleep.

Bob Rutan says that RemZzzs® offer something unique in the sleep apnea market. He explains, "RemZzzs® are made thin on purpose. They're not too hot. When you have the mask against your face, it can get kind of warm, so RemZzzs® were made thin on purpose. They also stick out past the mask. When the air comes out, RemZzzs® actually stop the mask from making a noise. And the cotton really stops the irritation." For more information about RemZzzs®, visit RemZzzs.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 7:30am EST.

