Modern Meadow Announces Senior Director of Corporate Sustainability Ann Lee-Jeffs

NUTLEY, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for real-world impact on people and the planet, announces new hire, Senior Director of Corporate Sustainability, Ann Lee-Jeffs.

Ann has spent the past 20 years transforming multinational companies including Teva and Johnson & Johnson in the life science sector to sustainability leaders.

As Head of Environment and Sustainability at Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., Ann co-led the process that designed and installed a set of ambitious 2030 sustainability goals that enabled the company to issue $5B sustainability linked bonds to accelerate the advancement of sustainability objectives across the company's value chain. Ann launched the biochemical technology leadership roundtable for the American Chemical Society's Green Chemistry Institute and founded the Sustainability Collaborative with the support of Johnson & Johnson and Rutgers University, including conducting two symposiums which took place at Drexel University and Dublin City University. Ann designed and implemented greener product goals to advance the adaptation of a bio-based surfactant technology in personal care products for Johnson & Johnson.

In her new role, Ann's immediate objectives at Modern Meadow include promoting and advancing the renewable and circular economy within the Modern Meadow technology platforms, Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@arm™, instill structure and foundation to establish ambitious long term sustainability goals.

"Ann has a track record of building exceptional sustainability platforms and relationships to promote and advance sustainability at numerous multinational companies such as Teva, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Colgate Palmolive," said Modern Meadow President and COO, Catherine Roggero-Lovisi. "Her ability to design a clear vision, inspire teams, anticipate the direction of sustainability has led to positive results and impacts for the companies she has served. Her strategic sustainability and operations experience will add to the commercial and R&D talent needed to fully develop the business potential of Modern Meadow's proprietary bio-application platforms."

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for real-world impact on people and the planet. Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@rm™ technology application platforms harness the unique properties of tuned proteins to sustainably move the world away from petrochemical and animal-derived inputs without compromising on performance. These innovations can drop into any existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in the materials, beauty, and other industries. Our close relationship with development partners and production facilities allows companies partnering with Modern Meadow to feel confident knowing our products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™. To learn more about Modern Meadow, please visit www.modernmeadow.com.

