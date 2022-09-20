Modern Meadow Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Launch of Impact Advisory Board

Modern Meadow welcomes John Frazier and Steve Rochlin to accelerate Modern Meadow's sustainable mission, strategic partnerships, and impact at scale

NUTLEY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for the wellness of people and the planet, today announced the launch of their new Impact Advisory Board. The launch of the Impact Advisory Board was timed to the company's 10-year anniversary to celebrate achievements and also firmly align on sustainability goals for the next decade. The Impact Advisory Board is committed to accelerating sustainable innovation, guiding strategic growth initiatives, and further empower impactful partnerships.

Modern Meadow's Impact Advisory Board is dedicated to further guiding the company's sustainability goals into the next phase of innovation and strategic growth. The inaugural members of the Impact Advisory Board includes John Frazier and Steve Rochlin, who will leverage their expertise in the materials and decarbonization sector by acting as a sounding board for new ideas, providing access to forums that educate, gain exposure in, and influencing the sustainability landscape. Additionally, they will help Modern Meadow set roadmaps for specific initiatives such as corporate social responsibility, regulatory compliance, client requirements, product advancement, and corporate transformation.

John Frazier , Senior Technical Director for Hohenstein Institute America

Senior Technical Director for Hohenstein Institute America Prior to his current role, he served as the GM and Senior Director of Chemistry for Nike, where he worked on safer and greener chemistry, water stewardship, product innovation, and establishing and promoting cross-brand collaborations, including AFIRM and ZDHC. In his current role, John works with brands, manufacturers, and chemical companies to develop tools and programs that enable more sustainable manufacturing of apparel and footwear.

Steve Rochlin , Founder and CEO of IMPACT ROI

, Founder and CEO of IMPACT ROI Steve is the leading author of the Project ROI Research Series, described by Forbes as a "Godsend" for the ESG and Sustainability sector. He has over 25 years of experience in sustainability, ESG, corporate responsibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and social impact. He has advised leading companies across a wide variety of industry sectors on how to improve sustainability performance in a way that drives competitive success.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome our inaugural Impact Board members, John Frazier and Steve Rochlin," said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, newly appointed CEO of Modern Meadow . "As we celebrate the monumental milestone of Modern Meadow's 10-year anniversary, John and Steve will play a crucial role as we continue to shift the industry and world forward, as they are known and respected thought leaders in the impact and ESG space. This is just the beginning of an exciting period of growth for Modern Meadow."

"Modern Meadow is a great example of a company leading the bio-economy revolution, which has great potential to drive the transition to a more sustainable economy overall," said board appointee Steve Rochlin. "The formation of the Impact Advisory Board speaks to the commitment of its leaders to generate sustainable impact that's also profitable."

"Modern Meadow is comprised of innovators that not only positively impact sustainability, but they have the potential to tailor performance of materials," said board appointee John Frazier. "This is a rare but needed combination to demonstrate and create pull for sustainable innovation."

Modern Meadow is committed to leveraging its innovative technology platforms to lead the global shift towards a sustainable bioeconomy. The company envisions a world where society is less dependent on petrochemical and animal-derived inputs, without compromise on material or ingredient performance.

For more information on Modern Meadow, please visit modernmeadow.com .

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for the wellness of people and the planet. Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@rm™ technology application platforms harness the unique properties of tuned proteins to sustainably move the world away from petrochemical and animal-derived inputs without compromising on performance. These innovations can drop into any existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in the materials, beauty, and other industries. Our close relationship with development partners and production facilities allows companies partnering with Modern Meadow to feel confident knowing our products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™.

Media Contact

FACTORY PR

modernmeadow@factorypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-meadow-celebrates-10th-anniversary-with-launch-of-impact-advisory-board-301628239.html

SOURCE Modern Meadow