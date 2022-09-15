Modern Meadow's Bio-Alloy™ Technology Application Platform is a Finalist in Fast Company's 2022 Innovation by Design Awards in Three Categories

Celebrating more than a decade of Innovation by Design, Modern Meadow joins 2022 honorees that include nearly 600 projects, products, and services from Nike, Verizon, Microsoft, and others

NUTLEY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Meadow, a purpose-driven biotechnology company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for the wellness of people and the planet, was honored today as a finalist in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2022 in the Fashion and Beauty, Materials, and Sustainability categories.

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the October 2022 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. Now in its 11th year, the competition features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

Bio-Alloy™ is a proprietary Modern Meadow technology application platform that delivers unique performance and sustainability to materials. Bio-Alloy™ is one of 13 miscible blends with commercial applications in the world and brings a special set of mechanical and thermal properties to materials for a range of applications. Modern Meadow's technologies drop into existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in materials, beauty, and other industries.

Data shows that Modern Meadow's selected plant-based proteins combined with bio-based polymers create a molecularly-mixed miscible blend with durability and resistance far beyond each of the individual inputs. Like traditional alloys, Modern Meadow's protein-powered solution is greater than the sum of its parts, which is why it's called Bio-Alloy™.

"We have worked tirelessly to create an innovative technology platform that can be dropped into any brand's existing infrastructure in order to make the use of sustainable materials more adoptable, scalable, and ultimately drive consumer change," said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, Modern Meadow CEO. "We are honored that Fast Company has recognized that our Bio-Alloy™ technology can make an impact in so many different categories."

The Modern Meadow Bio-Alloy™ technology is utilized in several products in the market, including the Senreve Vegan Terra luxury handbags , and the celebrity-approved Everlane New Day Market Tote launching this Fall. These products utilize the BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™, a sustainable range of responsibly produced biofabricated materials, powered by Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ technology. BioFabbrica Bio-Tex™ is recognized as a Lab-to-Brand™ material, promoting traceability and transparency. The Italian-made vegan material family is lightweight, delivers superior color vibrance and performance while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 90% compared to traditional, chrome-tanned leather.

"A common theme among this year's Innovation by Design honorees, which range from healthcare interfaces to autonomous driving technology, is permanence," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The products that leaped out to our editors and judges went against our quick-fix consumer culture, while also manifesting a more inclusive vision of design."

The judges of Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands on September 27, 2022.

To see the complete list of winners, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list .

About Modern Meadow

Modern Meadow is a purpose-driven company positioned at the intersection of material science and biology with a mission to be a catalyst for the wellness of people and the planet. Modern Meadow's proprietary Bio-Alloy™ and Bio-F@rm™ technology application platforms harness the unique properties of tuned proteins to sustainably move the world away from petrochemical and animal-derived inputs without compromising on performance. These innovations can drop into any existing infrastructures for immediate scalable adoption in the materials, beauty, and other industries. Our close relationship with development partners and production facilities allows companies partnering with Modern Meadow to feel confident knowing our products are 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™. To learn more about Modern Meadow, please visit www.modernmeadow.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

