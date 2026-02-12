Moderna Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079
|
12.02.2026 17:10:00
Moderna: Stock to Avoid or Bad News Buy?
A few years ago, investors rushed to buy Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock. The biotech company had brought its coronavirus vaccine to market in less than a year and quickly saw earnings take off. The stock soared more than 700% through 2020 and into the first weeks of 2021, and peak vaccine sales reached more than $18 billion for the 2022 full year. But, as demand for coronavirus vaccines waned during later stages of the pandemic, Moderna's growth didn't last. The company embarked on cost cuts and realigned its pipeline to build out a seasonal vaccines portfolio and focus on big opportunities, such as oncology and rare disease therapeutics.Though Moderna has made progress along this new path, it's also reached some bumps. And the latest happened just this week, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it wouldn't review Moderna's flu vaccine application. The flu candidate, mRNA-1010, represents an integral part of Moderna's seasonal vaccine portfolio. Moderna stock fell more than 3% in one trading session following the news. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc
|
13.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|ROUNDUP/Nach Umsatzeinbruch: Moderna will 2026 wieder wachsen (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Nach Umsatzeinbruch: Moderna will 2026 wieder wachsen (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.26
|Ausblick: Moderna öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Moderna-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Moderna-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Moderna-Aktie unter Druck: FDA stoppt Prüfung des mRNA-Grippeimpfstoffs (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels fester (finanzen.at)