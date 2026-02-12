Moderna Aktie

Moderna für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N9D9 / ISIN: US60770K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 17:10:00

Moderna: Stock to Avoid or Bad News Buy?

A few years ago, investors rushed to buy Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock. The biotech company had brought its coronavirus vaccine to market in less than a year and quickly saw earnings take off. The stock soared more than 700% through 2020 and into the first weeks of 2021, and peak vaccine sales reached more than $18 billion for the 2022 full year. But, as demand for coronavirus vaccines waned during later stages of the pandemic, Moderna's growth didn't last. The company embarked on cost cuts and realigned its pipeline to build out a seasonal vaccines portfolio and focus on big opportunities, such as oncology and rare disease therapeutics.Though Moderna has made progress along this new path, it's also reached some bumps. And the latest happened just this week, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it wouldn't review Moderna's flu vaccine application. The flu candidate, mRNA-1010, represents an integral part of Moderna's seasonal vaccine portfolio. Moderna stock fell more than 3% in one trading session following the news. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Moderna Inc

mehr Nachrichten