Moderna Amends Booster Dose Delivery Schedules In Agreement With European Commission

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc.(MRNA) announced Thursday an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to amend their originally agreed contractual delivery schedules for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster product (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) or updated booster vaccine candidate.

The amendment allows participating Member States to have Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster doses scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022 to be delivered later in calendar year 2022 or early calendar year 2023.

Participating Member States will have the possibility to receive the expected updated bivalent booster candidate following approval by the European Medicines Agency.

Moderna's bivalent prototype and Omicron booster vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273.214) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 study. The Company expects initial data on mRNA-1273.214 in June to inform selection of its candidate for the Northern Hemisphere fall 2022 booster.

Moderna continues to expect advanced purchase agreements of approximately $21 billion for 2022 and continues to believe that COVID market dynamics will result in sales slightly higher in the second half of 2022 than in the first half.

