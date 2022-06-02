|
02.06.2022 13:20:32
Moderna Amends Booster Dose Delivery Schedules In Agreement With European Commission
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc.(MRNA) announced Thursday an agreement with the European Commission (EC) to amend their originally agreed contractual delivery schedules for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster product (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) or updated booster vaccine candidate.
The amendment allows participating Member States to have Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster doses scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2022 to be delivered later in calendar year 2022 or early calendar year 2023.
Participating Member States will have the possibility to receive the expected updated bivalent booster candidate following approval by the European Medicines Agency.
Moderna's bivalent prototype and Omicron booster vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273.214) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 study. The Company expects initial data on mRNA-1273.214 in June to inform selection of its candidate for the Northern Hemisphere fall 2022 booster.
Moderna continues to expect advanced purchase agreements of approximately $21 billion for 2022 and continues to believe that COVID market dynamics will result in sales slightly higher in the second half of 2022 than in the first half.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Moderna Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Moderna Incmehr Analysen
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.21
|Moderna Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.21
|Moderna overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.12.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.20
|Moderna buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Moderna Inc
|130,42
|0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke US-Vorgaben: ATX und DAX mit positivem Wochenausklang -- Japans Börse schließt fester
Nach dem positiven Tag an den US-Börsen steigen auch der ATX und der DAX zum Ende der Handelswoche an. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu. In Shanghai und Honkong wurde dagegen wegen eines Feiertages heute nicht gehandelt.