Moderna Announces New Clinical Data On Omicron COVID Booster Candidate MRNA-1273.214

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Wednesday new clinical data on its bivalent (Omicron) COVID booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214.

One month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 in all participants regardless of prior infection.

Based on this and prior data, the Company is working to complete regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214.

Today's data add to results shared earlier this month from the Company's ongoing Phase 2/3 study in approximately 800 participants. The bivalent booster was generally well tolerated, with a reactogenicity and safety profile that was consistent with the prototype booster.

Moderna believes these data collectively support updating the composition of the Company's booster to bivalent (Omicron) mRNA-1273.214 for the fall.