Moderna Expands Executive Committee In Preparation For Multiple Upcoming New Product Launches

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced Thursday that it has expanded the Executive Committee to prepare for multiple upcoming new product launches. Effective January 1, 2023, Juan Andres will step into a new role as President, Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Expansion, and will focus on building out the organization to support the growing pipeline. In this role, he will continue to serve on the Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

Additionally, Jerh Collins will join the company as Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer, succeeding Andres. Collins will join Moderna on October 3, 2022 and will assume the role of Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer on January 1, 2023. Collins will serve on Moderna's Executive Committee and report to Bancel.

Collins joins Moderna from Novartis, where for the last nearly 30 years he had roles of increasing responsibility focused on pharmaceutical production and manufacturing, including roles serving as Head of Global Chemical Operations and Anti-Infectives and as Head of Global Chemical Operations.

