17.10.2022 13:59:14
Moderna, Gavi Terminate Remaining COVID-19 Vaccine Orders Amid Sufficient Supply
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, on Monday mutually agreed to cancel remaining pending orders under the current COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement for 2022.
Moderna's agreement with Gavi has led to the supply of nearly 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) low-and middle-income countries. The Company also facilitated the donation of more than 100 million doses to these countries.
To ensure these countries have access to updated variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines, Gavi and Moderna will create a new framework enabling Gavi to purchase up to 100 million doses in 2023 on behalf of the COVAX Facility. All doses are offered at Moderna's lowest-tiered price.
