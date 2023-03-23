|
23.03.2023 14:29:40
Moderna, Generation Bio Collaborate To Develop Non-Viral Genetic Medicines
(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) have entered into a strategic collaboration to combine Moderna's biological and technical expertise with core technologies of Generation Bio's non-viral genetic medicine platform, Moderna said in a statement on Thursday.
Moderna noted that the collaboration aims to expand the application of each company's platform by developing novel nucleic acid therapeutics, including those capable of reaching immune cells, to accelerate their respective pipelines of non-viral genetic medicines.
Moderna has acquired an option to license Generation Bio's cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle and closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) technology for two immune cell programs and two liver programs, with an additional option for a third immune cell or liver program.
Moderna will fund all research and development activities under the collaboration.
Under the terms of the agreement, Generation Bio will receive a $40 million upfront cash payment, a pre-payment of research funding, plus a $36 million equity investment from Moderna, with the potential for additional milestones, fees, and royalties.
